On 28th September, a video of masked pro-Palestinian protesters surfaced on social media from Brampton, Canada, where they were seen defacing the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, founder of the Sikh Empire. The social media user Leviathan, who published the video, identified the person defacing the statue as Hosaam Hamdan, who has a history of defacing statues of cultural significance.

In a post on X, the user wrote, "Frequently masked protester Hosaam Hamdan defacing a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Brampton, a massive insult to the Sikh community as he is the first Maharaja & founder of the Sikh Empire. Hosaam Hamdan has a history of defacing statues of cultural significance, so this should not be observed as a 1-off instance."

Sharing the video, senior correspondent for the National Telegraph, Daniel Bordman, wrote, "Jihadists in Brampton, Canada attack and deface a statue of Ranjit Singh. Ranjit Singh was the father of the Sikh Empire, the last man to successfully hold Afghanistan and generally loved by all in South Asia. This isn't about Israel or Palestine, it's about the destruction of everything that is not part of the Muslim Brotherhood's worldview."

The viral video is around 37 seconds long. Two Palestinian masked protesters can be seen on the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. One of them can be seen tying a cloth on the horse of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The video was shot by several protesters present at the scene. The Peel Police of Canada have been informed about the incident, which is being looked into, but they have not released any official statement.

Vandalism of Ranjit Singh statue by Islamists

Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue has been a target of Islamists before. In August 2021, a similar incident occurred at Lahore Fort in Pakistan where a nine-foot-tall statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised for the third time by members of a Pakistani political party. The statue was pulled down by workers of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (an Islamist political party). The TLP workers first broke the arm of the statue and then dislodged it completely. The two workers entered the fort posing as a disabled person and his helper. The man, who pretended to have a leg disability, hit the statue with the rod he was carrying.

Who was Maharaja Ranjit Singh?

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was an exemplary and powerful Sikh ruler who successfully repelled numerous Afghan attacks in Punjab and safeguarded the region from invasion. He is often referred to as the “Lion of Punjab.” He was the founder and first ruler of the Sikh Empire, established in the early 19th century.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh lost the sight in one eye due to smallpox at a young age. Despite having only one functional eye, he emerged as a formidable leader and military strategist. He consolidated a vast Sikh Empire and challenged the might of the Afghans. Maharaja Ranjit Singh also resisted the expansion of the British Empire. His administration was inclusive, comprising individuals from various religious backgrounds, including Sikhs, Hindus, Muslims, and Europeans.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on 13th November 1780 in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), Punjab. He fought his first battle at the age of 10 and ascended the throne soon after. At 18, he conquered Lahore. He ruled for 40 years, keeping the British at bay and ensuring no one came near his empire.

At the age of 12, following his father’s death, the burden of the throne was placed on his young shoulders. He was officially crowned as the Maharaja of Punjab at the age of 20, on 12th April 1801. After his coronation, in 1802, he annexed Amritsar into his empire. By 1807, he had defeated the Afghan ruler Qutb-ud-Din and captured Kasur. In 1818, he seized Multan, and by 1819, Kashmir was under his control. He passed away on 27th June 1839.