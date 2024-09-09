Rahul Gandhi lies as he says Congress respects women, works for their empowerment: 3 incidents when women party workers were harassed

On Sunday, 8th September, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha interacted with the students at the University of Texas at Dallas in the United States and praised the Congress party saying that it respects women and empowers them to do whatever they want to when it comes to the party’s future. He said that Congress has always been a pro-women’s party.

He also meanwhile criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) for allegedly imposing restrictions on women. “This is the ideological fight between the BJP, RSS, and the Congress. BJP and the RSS believe that women should be restricted to a particular role. They should cook the food, not talk too much, right? And we believe that women should be encouraged to do whatever they want to do,” he said.

LIVE: Interaction with Students | University of Texas | Dallas, USA https://t.co/b4dofNsEle — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2024

It is important to note that the Congress party which was massively praised by Gandhi for respecting women has been in the news in the recent past for expelling women for speaking against the party or exposing the male Congress leaders for molesting, and disrespecting them.

Recently, on 2nd September, the Congress party in Kerala expelled its senior leader and PSC member Simi Rosebell John for accusing the Congress party of having a “casting couch” culture. Rosebell claimed in an interview with a regional news channel that female members are frequently forced to endure exploitation to advance within the party.

Rosebell also accused various Congress leaders of sexual harassment, including VD Satheesan, claiming that women could only advance to key positions by ‘impressing’ male leaders, often ignoring the requirement for competence and experience.

In the year 2023, the Congress party expelled Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, from the primary membership of the Congress party under the guise of accusations of anti-party activities. The decision was taken by the party after she lodged a police complaint against IYC national president Srinivas BV, accusing him of harassment.

Also, in the year 2019, Priyanka Chaturvedi who was one of the most vocal spokespersons of the Congress party had tendered her resignation from all party posts and even the primary membership of the party. She said that she could not work with the party at the cost of her self-respect and dignity.

Chaturvedi was forced to tender resignation after some Congress workers misbehaved with her during a press conference. While at that time, the workers were suspended, they were reinstated after 2 days with the excuse that more hands were needed during the then-upcoming elections. Chaturvedi said that while the Congress party says it stands for women’s empowerment, safety, and dignity of women, this call was never reflected in the actions of some of its members.

During the interaction with the students at the University of Texas at Dallas in the US, Gandhi also said that one must focus and choose their battles carefully. Gandhi advised that one must not raise every issue but focus on addressing the fundamental ones.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday to begin his three-day tour to the United States. The Congress MP was met at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian community.