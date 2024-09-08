Another case of spitting on food items has come to light from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. In a video going viral, Yamin’s son Chand is seen spitting on the rotis being cooked at a dhaba. Chand was employed as a worker to cook food at this dhaba. On Saturday (September 7, 2024), the police took cognisance of the video and registered an FIR. Chand has been subsequently arrested.

This incident is from Rabupura police station area of ​​​​Noida. There, on Saturday, September 7, Sub Inspector Harendra Kumar had submitted a complaint in the police station. In the complaint, Harendra Kumar said that he has found a video going viral on social media. This video is of A-One Dhaba in Rabupura market itself, which was recorded on Friday (September 6) at around 8:30 pm. Yamin’s son Chand is seen in the video. While making rotis, Chand is spitting on them. This act of Chand is also being criticised a lot on social media.

https://t.co/sYtpn8P81j — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 7, 2024

In the video, Chand is seen spitting on not just one but several different rotis. In his complaint, Inspector Harendra has described Chand’s act of spitting on rotis as a violation of the Corona guidelines. The Inspector has expressed apprehension that Chand’s act may spread infectious diseases which can pose a threat to human life. On this complaint, the police registered an FIR on Saturday naming Chand. This FIR has been registered under sections 223 (B), 271 and 271 of the Indian Justice Code (BNS).

OpIndia has a copy of the FIR. Chand is also originally from Rabupura in Noida. Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar has given a statement about this incident. He said that investigation and other necessary action is being taken in the matter.