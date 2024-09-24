West Bengal is witnessing a breakdown of law and order situation. On Sunday (22nd September), a woman was forcibly stripped and thrashed in full public glare by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Patashpur town in Purba Medinipur district.

As per reports, the victim was put inside a rice sack and beaten mercilessly by the men associated with the ruling party. The attack was carried out in the presence of a civic volunteer.

The woman was held ‘guilty’ of stealing a gold necklace by a kangaroo court (village arbitration through illegal ‘Insaaf Sabha’). The torture perpetrated on her was so brutal that she lost consciousness and had to be admitted to the local health centre.

House of the woman, image via Tv9 Bangla

However, her condition soon worsened and she was shifted to a nursing home. The woman’s family had to flee the village to protect themselves from the onslaught of TMC goons.

Despite the heinous nature of the crime, not a single accused was arrested till Monday (23rd September) night. Local sub-divisional police officer, Devidayal Kundu, has however claimed that a probe has been launched into the matter.

The people who accused the victim of gold theft are reportedly absconding after the incident. Interestingly, they live in a ward that is ruled by the TMC while the victim is from the ward where BJP won the last panchayat election.

Woman narrates her ordeal

While speaking about the assault at the hands of TMC goons, the victim told the media, “I said in the arbitration meeting that I did not steal (the gold necklace) but nobody listened to me.”

“Instead, the civic volunteer and TMC leaders directed to put me in a sack and throw my body in the water. In the end, they took off my clothes, put me in a sack and began beating him. I don’t remember what happened after that.”

The incident is reminiscent of the public thrashing of a married woman and a man by a TMC strongman named Tajemul aka JCB in June this year. It occurred in Lakshmipur village in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Law & order fails, Shariat prevails?



Spine chilling video from WB shows TMC leader Tajemul (JCB), a close associate of MLA Hamidur Rahaman, brutally assaulting a woman, via his claims of dispensing quick justice through 'INSAAF SABHA'.



Ironically, Tajemul himself faces murder… pic.twitter.com/JirWbVTg4K — Treeni (@TheTreeni) June 30, 2024

While reacting to the development, BJP (Purba Medinipur district) Vice-President Prantosh Acharya said, “We are helping the family of the victim in every possible way.”