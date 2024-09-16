On Sunday (15th September), Police raided the house of a Nationalist Youtuber named Suddhashil Ghosh who has been making videos to hold the Mamata Banerjee government accountable in the RG Kar rape and murder case. While the Youtuber, his wife, and a section of netizens have dubbed the Police action an attempt to “muzzle” critical voices, the Police have claimed that they have acted against him for making insulting remarks on the Supreme Court.

As per reports, on Sunday, a large police team went to the house of Suddhashil Ghosh who is a resident of Sonarpur which comes under the jurisdiction of Narendrapur police station. It is being said that the Police barged into his house after trying to break down his house door using a drill machine and hammer. However, Police sources have claimed that the door of the flat was not opened at first and when the police attempted to break down the door, it was opened.

The Police search continued at his house for several hours. According to the police and local sources, they have seized 4 laptops, 4 mobiles, 2 hard disks, and electronic gadgets including microphones from his house.

According to police sources, a complaint was filed against Suddhashil Ghosh at Kalna police station for making insulting comments about the Supreme Court. Consequently, the police personnel from Kalna police station came to his house with a search warrant from the court. They added that the search was conducted with the assistance of Narendrapur Police Station.

What did the Journalist say in the YouTube video on the Supreme Court?

Suddhashil Ghosh is a YouTuber who uploads videos on his Channel named, ‘Priyo Bandhu Media’ (which translates to Dear Friends Media). He has made several videos on RG Kar’s rape and murder case in which he asked for accountability from the TMC government led by CM Mamata Banerjee.

As per a report in Anand Bazaar Patrika, in his YouTube video, Ghosh said that the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance in several cases including the RG Kar rape and murder case. He said that about 10 such cases have been filed in the Supreme Court in the last year. But statistics show that earlier the Supreme Court took suo moto cognizance only in one or two cases on average per year.

A pan-India newspaper recently reported on the sudden increase in the number of such cases. Ghosh claims he made the YouTube video based on that report. However, he has been charged in several Police Stations across West Bengal for making that video on the Supreme Court.

Suddhashil Ghosh said that not only in Kalna police station, but several police stations including Siliguri have filed a complaint in this regard.

He added that he had already received a summons from Siliguri police station. Accordingly, he had planned to appear before the Siliguri Police Station today but the officers from Kalna Police Station raided his house.

Shuddsheel said, “Everyone has seen the police’s inaction on our sister’s death.” It is the police who are showing hyperactivity in this case. He said that this step was to silence his voice. Their aim is to stop the voices of the protesters.

Suddhashil Ghosh further stated that the Police have seized his multiple laptops, mobiles, and all electronic devices including microphones used to make videos.

His wife, Manideepa Ghosh said, “This harassment was done because of (RG Kar) protest.” She said that the police are doing this mental torture to shut them up.

As per reports, YouTuber Ghosh had undergone Police interrogation once in the past as well in connection with his YouTube video.