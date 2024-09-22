Sunday, September 22, 2024
Ziarul, who had done 6 Nikahs earlier, married 7th time with a Hindu girl by posing as Shankar Yadav, pressurized her to convert

Ziarul also started beating the victim on every small thing. Sometimes, he also used to give advice to the girl about accepting Islam.

OpIndia Staff
A new case of love jihad has come to light from Purnia district of Bihar. Here, 32-year-old Mohammad Ziarul, by changing his name, first trapped a Hindu girl in his trap and later married her. Ziarul introduced himself to the victim as Shankar Yadav. Ziarul had married 6 times before marrying the victim. There was also an attempt to convert the Hindu woman to Islam. After receiving the complaint on Wednesday (18th September, 2024), the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

According to media reports, the incident is from Sadar police station area of ​​​​Purnia district. A Hindu victim has lodged a complaint with the police in the case. In the complaint, the woman told that she met Ziarul in December 2023. Ziarul used to work as a labourer then. He came to work in the victim’s house under the name Shankar Yadav. It was here that both of them met, which later turned into a conversation. Within a few days, Ziarul trapped the girl.

During their meetings, Mohammad Ziarul said that he was a bachelor. He married the victim on 7th February 2024. After this, he had physical relations with the victim several times. From the month of August, the victim started suspecting Ziarul’s actions. He started pressurising the victim to wear a burqa.

Along with this, Ziarul also started advising the woman to keep fasts during Ramzaan and read namaz etc. Whenever there was azan, Ziarul would raise his hands for prayer. He started talking mostly in Urdu words. Ziarul also started beating the victim on every small thing. Sometimes, he also used to give advice to the girl about accepting Islam. To turn her doubt into belief, the victim searched for Ziarul, who had become Shankar Yadav. During that, she found his native village, which is in Barsauni police station area of ​​​​Purnia.

When she reached Ziarul’s village, she came to know for the first time that her husband was a Muslim. It was here that it was also revealed that Ziarul was already married. He already had a total of 6 wives, out of which he had divorced 2. Ziarul had married the victim for the 7th time. After his secret was revealed, Ziarul also threatened to kill the victim. Meanwhile, the victim’s family also came to know about Ziarul’s misdeeds.

The victim’s family then together beat up the accused. As soon as the matter came to light, Hindu organizations also started demanding action. On 18th September, the victim lodged a complaint against Ziarul with the police. On 19th September (Thursday), the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. A fake Aadhar card in the name of Shankar Yadav was also recovered from Ziarul. During the arrest, a thread like Kalawa was found tied to his hand. Investigation of the case and other necessary legal action is underway.

