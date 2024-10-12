Saturday, October 12, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai goes from asking Muslims to economically boycott Hindus to mouthing...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai goes from asking Muslims to economically boycott Hindus to mouthing platitudes about ‘secularism’

Earlier in May, Shoaib Jamai unleashed his 'Sar Tan se Juda' lynch mob against scientist Anand Ranganathan for supporting Nupur Sharma.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai goes from asking Muslims to economically boycott Hindus to mouthing platitudes about 'secularism'
Shoaib Jamai with AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, images via X
9

On Friday (11th October), AIMIM Delhi chief Shoaib Jamai stirred the hornet’s nest by asking Muslims to economically boycott the Hindu community in Himachal Pradesh.

In a tweet, the controversial Islamic cleric stated, “All limits have been crossed. Let us start an economic boycott. I request Muslim businessmen, who buy apples from the mandi in large quantities, to boycott purchases from Himachal Pradesh.”

For the unversed, the majority of apple farmers in the State are Hindus who sell their produce in mandi (wholesale market). Shoaib Jamai was essentially asking his co-religionists to boycott the Hindu community.

Screengrab of the tweet

“Do not buy anything from this market of hate,” the AIMIM Delhi Chief continued his tirade. He also invoked Allah and promised to not buy anything from Himachal Pradesh during the winter.

“We need the entire secular society to come forward to defeat hate,” Shoaib Jamai claimed although he was the one dividing the society along religious lines.

However, he took a U-turn in less than 24 hours and began mouthing platitudes about safeguarding the ‘secular fabric’ of India. Shoaib Jamai first tried to downplay his sinister agenda to boycott Hindus by claiming that he got ’emotionally carried away.’

No hatred for any community. Absolutely not. I always believe in the secular fabric of the society. Whole bharat is one. Love all,” he alleged.

The AIMIM Delhi chief quietly removed his old tweet, claiming that it was ‘misinterpreted. “I met with Muslim traders there. Understand their pain. Just wanted to echoed their voice when they felt alone. But nobody listen,” he continued.

After asking Muslims to boycott Hindus, he thanked the ‘secular’ Hindu community in Shimla for their unwavering support. The sudden ‘change of heart’ of Shoaib Jamai could be the realisation that a counter-boycott campaign would be an economic disaster for the Muslim community.

Controversies of Shoaib Jamai

Earlier this year, the AIMIM leader unleashed his ‘Sar Tan se Juda’ lynch mob against scientist Anand Ranganathan for supporting Nupur Sharma.

“The Muslim community must take note of the matter,” he tweeted. Shoaib Jamai warned that if action was not taken against Anand Ranganathan, then, his radical followers might create unrest. 

In September this year, BJP leader Jairam Thakur demanded the arrest of Shoaib Jamai for creating religious tension over the disputed Sanjauli mosque.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Maharashtra: Tensions engulf Ratnagiri after Muslim mobs chanting “Allahu Akbar” disrupt RSS march on the eve of Dussehra

OpIndia Staff -

On 75th anniversary of Chinese occupation, East Turkistan Government in Exile calls for international action, says China’s claim is built on fabricated narratives

ANI -

India expresses serious concern over attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja pandals in Bangladesh, urges govt to protect minorities and their places of...

OpIndia Staff -

RG Kar rape and murder case: Doctors’ hunger strike intensifies as two more join fast-unto-death

Anurag -

Mumbai Police arrest mastermind of dating app scam from Delhi, Ankur Meena used attractive women to lure men to posh pubs to loot them

OpIndia Staff -

Attacks on Durga Puja: Multiple incidents across India and Bangladesh where Muslim mobs vandalised idols, pelted stones at Hindu devotees, hurled bombs and more

OpIndia Staff -

Theft of Mata Kali crown at Jeshoreshwari Temple in Bangladesh: India expresses serious concern over attack on Puja mandap, calls for safety of Hindus

ANI -

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates 75 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation worth Rs 2,236 crore

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Woman hires a man to kill her daughter, hired assassin turns out to be daughter’s lover and kills the woman instead

OpIndia Staff -

‘Train entering the loop line was unusual’: Southern Railway GM after Mysuru-Darbhanga Express rams into a goods train in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com