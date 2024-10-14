On Sunday (October 13, 2024) in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, an Islamist mob attacked the devotees going to immerse the Durga idol. In the attack, Abdul Hamid and other Muslims, killed a youth named Ram Gopal Mishra. After this brutal murder, there has been unrest in the entire district. The administration is constantly trying to pacify protesters.

Meanwhile, another video of Ram Gopal’s murder has surfaced. This video is going viral on social media, in which it has been said that stones were thrown on Hindus trying to take away the dead body of the deceased Ram Gopal.

This video is about 20 seconds long. In this, a person can be seen coming down from the stairs from the roof of a house. That person is carrying the body of Ram Gopal Mishra with both his hands. There is another person below who is not visible in the video. That person is holding Ram Gopal’s feet. Meanwhile, a third person is recording the video. There is a gathering of devotees outside the wall as well.

Meanwhile, as they are taking the dead body out, stones start raining on the people carrying the body. Suddenly, two people are seen below the stairs. Both of them start firing bullets on the people carrying Ram Gopal’s body. One of them is wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans while the other is wearing a white shirt. Both of them had taken cover behind a wall to attack. The person making the video tilts the camera down as the bullets are fired.

The corpse of Ram Gopal was taken out through the roofs

OpIndia spoke to Harimilan Mishra, brother of the deceased Ramgopal, in connection with this video. Harimilan said that his brother was murdered by Muslims by dragging him into their house. Some Hindu youths involved in the immersion procession somehow reached there and tried to bring the body out. The youths bringing the body were also attacked with bullets and stones. Some stones also hit Ram Gopal’s dead body. According to Harimilan, his brother’s body could only be brought out from the roof of another house.

When OpIndia asked whether the police did not help in bringing the body out, Harimilan replied, “My brother was killed because of the police.” He said that as long as the Hindus were united, they were not attacked, but as soon as there was a stampede due to the lathi charge by the police, the attack took place and bullets were fired. Ram Gopal Mishra became the victim of these bullets.

Brother Harimilan said that the police neither helped in saving Ram Gopal, nor in removing his body after the murder. Now, Ram Gopal Mishra has been cremated. Before the cremation, there was a long argument between the family of the deceased and the administration. Ram Gopal’s brother Harimilan said that he has cremated his brother on the basis of the assurance given by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sureshwar Singh.

CM Yogi will meet the family members of the deceased

OpIndia got more information about this case from local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh. MLA Sureshwar Singh said that the family of the deceased had demanded action against the attackers and the guilty policemen. The policemen have already been suspended and the STF has reached Bahraich to arrest the attackers. Sureshwar Singh further told us that on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra.