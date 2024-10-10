Bihar: Arshad Alam was grooming minors, after developing sexual relationship with one minor, he was going to do Nikah, arrested after NCPCR action

On Thursday (10th October), National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the action taken in a case of exploitation of six girls at an ‘orchestra’ run by one Arshad Alam in Bihar. Kanoongo said that on the direction of NCPCR, Siwan Police conducted raids at the location and rescued the girls.

The action in the matter came after an NGO named Mission Mukti Foundation complained to NCPCR about the exploitation of girls including minors.

Taking to X, the NCPCR chairperson said: “Arshad Alam runs an orchestra in Bihar where Mission Mukti Foundation had complained about the exploitation of minor girls. Following the instructions of @NCPCR_, Siwan police conducted a raid early this morning and rescued 6 girls.”

अरशद आलम बिहार में आर्केस्ट्रा चलाता है जहां मिशन मुक्ति फाउंडेशन द्वारा नाबालिग लड़कियों के शोषण की शिकायत की गई थी। @NCPCR_ के निर्देश के बाद आज तड़के सिवान पुलिस ने छापामार कार्रवाई कर के 6 लड़कियों को रेस्क्यू किया है।



अरशद का बयान सुन लीजिए “लव” के नाम पर नाबालिग लड़की को… pic.twitter.com/kR1qosqQfO — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) October 10, 2024

Kanoongo also shared a video statement of accused Arshad Alam, who how he groomed and exploited a minor girl in the name of ‘love’. The Gopalganj resident said that he lured a Durgapur resident minor girl and said that he did ‘love marriage’ with her and would now go and do Nikah with her.

“Listen to Arshad’s statement, grooming and exploiting a minor girl in the name of “love” is their way of committing crime. The video has been posted for the purpose of public awareness so that society can wake up and daughters can be saved,” the NCPCR chairperson said.

It is pertinent to note that it seems from his testimony that Arshad Alam was grooming children. He used to trap minors and claim to have a “love marriage” with them. He claims that after the “love marriage”, he would have taken the minor to his parents for “Nikah”. It would appear that what Arshad calls “love marriage” is essentially the establishment of a sexual relationship with the minor. Essentially, after luring and building a sexual relationship with the minor, he would abduct them to do “nikah” with them. This would also entail conversion to Islam if the minor was a non-Muslim and therefore, it would add an additional layer of a hate crime to the case.