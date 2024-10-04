Amid the ongoing Islamist onslaught on religious minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh, Hindus in West Bengal are leading an organic, grassroots-level campaign to boycott products manufactured in the Islamic Republic.

The ‘Bangladesh Out’ movement was borne out of the necessity to stop funding a rogue State, which has fallen into the hands of Islamists since the 5th of August this year.

After having learnt of targeted attacks on the Hindu community, their temples and businesses in Bangladesh, Hindu residents in West Bengal took it upon themselves to lead an economic boycott of goods and services produced in the neighbouring country.

Hindus in West Bengal pledge to boycott Bangladeshi products

OpIndia spoke to Mayukh Pal, an organiser of the #BoycottBangladesh campaign. He informed us that the movement was unorganised at the start.

People joined in voluntarily, contributed funds and spread it to 12 districts of West Bengal just through word-of-mouth within a month.

Motivated to bring about a change on the ground, Pal along with his foot soldiers printed posters and pasted them on walls in busiest parts of towns and cities across West Bengal.

Hindus in West Bengal protest for Hindus in Bangladesh, demand their safety

Bus stands, railway stations, and bustling markets were the prime targets of the ‘Bangladesh Out’ campaigners.

The volunteers approached strangers, made them aware of the alarming situation in Bangladesh and encouraged them to take a pledge to boycott products from that country.

Many empathised with the cause so much so that they took an oath on camera to refrain from using Bangladeshi goods and services.

Demands of the Hindu Bengalis of West Bengal

Mayukh Pal told OpIndia that they distributed over 2500 posters and influenced more than 1 lakh Hindus so far.

We also spoke to Hindu activist R Bangopadhyay, who has been closely associated with the #BoycottBangladesh campaign. He outlined four simple demands of the Bengali Hindus spearheading the movement on the ground.

Immediately stop issuing visas (including tourist and medical) to Bangladeshi nationals. Identify and deport Bangladeshi nationals, living in India and running anti-India propaganda on social media. Blacklist radical Islamic outfits such as Hefazat-e-Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami and others involved in hate speech against Hindus Completely stop importing and using products manufactured in Bangladesh

‘Bangladesh Out’ posters on random walls, trees and railway stations in West Bengal

R Bangopadhyay clarified that the first 3 demands were addressed to the Indian government while the fourth demand was for the broader Hindu community to fulfill.

The progression of the #BoycottBangladesh Movement

OpIndia reviewed the posters that are at the forefront of the ‘Bangladesh Out’ campaign. The English version highlighted key issues of an imminent Hindu genocide, the need to save the community and break the deafening silence around the ongoing atrocities.

A large section of the poster was dedicated to highlighting the murders, abductions, rapes, and destruction of temples and homes belonging to the Hindu community. It also included a QR Code where additional information could be accessed by the readers.

English poster of the #BoycottBangladesh campaign

The Bengali/ Bangla version of the poster read, “Hindu der rokte rangano Bangladeshi jama kapad borjon karun (Boycott Bangladeshi garments that are stained with the blood of Hindus).”

Unlike the English poster, the Bangla one instructed the Hindu community to boycott specific names of brands such as Zara, H&M, GAP and others.

When OpIndia pointed out that the said brands were headquartered either in Europe or the US, was informed that the garments of these companies were produced en masse in Bangladesh and exported to India.

Bengali poster of the #BoycottBangladesh campaign

The Bangla poster also listed items that are imported from Bangladesh

Saree, Churidars T-shirts, Shirts Denims, Jeans Sweater, Jackets Kurti, Tunic Lungi, Towels

The campaign kickstarted with volunteers targeting busy junctions of towns and cities across West Bengal and sticking posters calling for the economic boycott of Bangladesh.

Volunteers spearheading the #BoycottBangladesh campaign

The posters, available both in English and Bangla, captivated the interests of the onlookers. Some of them were inquisitive while others were hesitant to ask.

Nonetheless, the volunteers used the opportunity to educate, advocate and make the public aware of the perilous situation of Bangladeshi Hindus.

They also took the time to warn people to not fall for dubious social media narratives, attempting to whitewash the atrocities committed against the Hindu community.

Day 3

The hearts of Hindu Bengalis in West Bengal are crying after seeing the plight of persecuted minorities in Bangladesh.

Eight to Eighty all souls are angry.



Raise your voice with us for the oppressed minority of Bangladesh.@UNinBangladesh @bbcbangla#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/Nu95EMmlji — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 18, 2024

In multiple videos that were shared with us, Bengali Hindus in West Bengal were seen pledging to boycott Bangladeshi goods altogether.

Bengalis of West Bengal are raising voices for persecuted minorities of Bangladesh. Hindus have the right to live in Bangladesh. Stop the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.

Join us and say in one voice; #SaveBangladeshiHindus @UNHumanRights @bbcbangla @ChiefAdviserGoB pic.twitter.com/YwG6PuaSZ9 — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 19, 2024

The response of the common public was overwhelming. Bengali Hindus concerned over the plight of the community members in the neighbouring Islamic Republic also vowed to not have Hilsa of the Padma river.

OpIndia had previously reported how the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus reversed the annual ritual of sending consignments of Hilsa fish (originating from the Padma River) to India before Durga Puja, which was followed by his predecessor Sheikh Hasina.

Bengalis of West Bengal are raising voices for persecuted minorities of Bangladesh. Hindus have the right to live in Bangladesh. "We don't want Hilsa, we want the safety of Bangladeshi Hindus" – said the students.#SaveBangladeshiHindus @UNHumanRights @bbcbangla @UNinBangladesh pic.twitter.com/13dS2LN8Bo — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 22, 2024

It later backtracked and began Hilsa exports to India. Nonetheless, Bengali Hindus in India have their priorities sorted. No exotic fish is more important than the life of a Hindu in Bangladesh.

"We don't want Hilsa, we want the protection of the Hindus of Bangladesh" @Tithiroy1160992 of West Bengal erupted over the torture of minorities in Bangladesh.

She also said "Bangladeshis get all kinds of benefits from jobs to medical treatment in india…"#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/dcWBfpLaFJ — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 21, 2024

This sentiment echoed predominantly in the video interviews of Bengali Hindus from West Bengal, who supported the ‘Boycott Bangladesh’ initiative.

Bengalis of West Bengal are raising voices for persecuted minorities of Bangladesh. Hindus have the right to live in Bangladesh.



Raise against injustice;

Join us and let's fight together! #SaveBangladeshiHindus @UNHumanRights @bbcbangla @UNinBangladesh pic.twitter.com/TZ3WuDvJzf — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 23, 2024

Some junior Doctors and students, studying at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have also joined hands to call for the economic boycott of Bangladesh over the treatment meted out to the minority Hindu community.

“The condition of Hindus in Bangladesh is alarming. Women are being subjected to atrocities including rape. Hindu temples are being destroyed. So, we are giving a call to boycott Bangladesh,” a doctor was heard saying in Bangla.

Doctors are also calling for Bangladesh boycott.

Indian doctors have protested the killing of Bangladeshi Hindu victims of torture and ®ape.

"Boycott those who are demolishing Hindu temples" – said the doctor.#BoycottBangladesh#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/NjRGBAShD3 — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) October 3, 2024

Hindu saint, who went viral on social media for braving water cannons of the Kolkata police, also spoke in support of the campaign and demanded a boycott of Bangladeshi products over the ongoing genocide of Hindus and other religious minorities.

In protest against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, today Prabir Bose campaigned with us. He said, "Please embark against persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, Don't fall for cheap hilsa, We have to boycott them completely…"#SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/FbovX3FTH8 — Stories Of Bangladeshi Hindus (@LandOfHindusBD) September 23, 2024

The ‘Bangladesh Out’ initiative has received much-needed support on social media including from prominent Bengali YouTubers and activists like Rudra Prasad Banerjee and Sourish Mukherjee.

Organiser Mayukh Pal is happy that the boycott campaign has resonated with the Hindu community.

“Our movement started in North 24 Parganas, then spread to other parts of the State. The civil society has taken it forward. Just yesterday, we sent softcopy of our posters to other parts of India for printing and creating awareness,” he told OpIndia.

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses since the ouster of Sheikha Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

OpIndia had reported how a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a radical Muslim man vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on 25th September.

While the foreign advisor kept telling world about safeguarding hinuds, the reality stands just the opposite.



In yet another systematic attack on hindus, idols meant for celebration of #DurgaPuja are vandalized at a temple at Gouripur Upazila in #Mymansing.



These rampant attack… pic.twitter.com/kwE0ljQLpK — Bangladesh Perspectives (@bdperspectives) September 26, 2024

The accused was identified as 22-year-old Yasin Mia. The police arrested him on 26th September for his involvement in the desecration of Hindu idols.

Mia entered the premises of Gobindajew temple in the wee hours of Wednesday and began destroying the idols, which had been sculpted for the past 20 days. While attempting to take the idols away, he was spotted by a Hindu woman named Dolly Rani.

She raised alarm and Mia was quickly apprehended by two locals, Akhil Chandra Bishwasharma and Bipul Ghosh. The accused was then handed over to the police

Idol vandalism at the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap in Pabna

In the latest series of attacks, idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities were vandalised at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap and the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap on 28th September and 1st October respectively.

The attacks were carried out in Sujanagar upazila in Pabna district in Rajshahi Division of Bangladesh. While a total of 4 idols were defaced at the Rishipara Barwari Puja Mandap, another 5 Hindu idols were destroyed at the Manikadi Palpara Barwari Pujamandap.

The attacks have raised concerns among the local Hindus, who have sought immediate intervention from the law enforcement authorities and district administration.

On Thursday (3rd October), 7 idols of Hindu deities were destroyed at the Gopinath Jiur Akhara Durga Puja mandap. The incident occurred in Kishoreganj in the Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.

Idols of Hindu deities vandalised at the Gopinath Jiur Akhara Durga Puja mandap

The vandalism was carried out in the wee hours of the night when the guards, responsible for ensuring the security of the temple, were asleep. The accused scaled the walls and broke off the heads of the idols. The Hindus staged a protest on Thursday evening.

They took to the streets and assembled outside the office of the district commissioner, seeking justice. Despite assurances by Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Khan and SP Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, no arrests have been made so far.

In total, 16 idols of Hindu deities and three temples were attacked in the past 6 days in Bangladesh. So far, there have been many attempts to downplay violence against Hindus as ‘fake‘, ‘exaggerated‘ or ‘politically motivated‘.