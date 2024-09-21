The interim government of Bangladesh has approved the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish to India ahead of Durga Puja, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Saturday. Earlier, the government had decided against exporting hilsa to India this year to boost domestic supply amid a shortage of supply.

“The Ministry of Commerce has approved the export of Hilsa fish to India in light of the upcoming Durga Puja,” stated a statement issued by the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry.

According to the order signed by Sultana Akhtar, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, this decision aims to cater to the requests of various exporters. The statement specified that the export of 3,000 metric tons of Hilsa fish has been approved, provided that all prescribed conditions are met.

The approval for export came after India reportedly sent a letter to Bangladesh requesting to import Hilsa fish from the country on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The ministry has instructed applicants to submit their requests to the Deputy Secretary of the Exports-2 Branch by noon on September 24. It emphasized that applications submitted after this deadline will not be accepted, and those who have already applied need not resubmit.

Hilsa fish, known as the national fish of Bangladesh, is highly regarded for its flavour and is celebrated through Hilsa festivals in various supermarkets across Dhaka. It is also popular in West Bengal, India.

The export of Hilsa fish adds a significant cultural touch to the Hindu festival of Durga Puja. In recent years, Bangladesh has practised “Hilsa diplomacy” by permitting exports of this delicacy during the festival, strengthening ties with its neighbouring country.

Bangladesh was exporting around 5000 tons of Hilsa every year since 1996. But this was suddenly stopped in 2012 for unknown reasons. Some years ago, the Sheikh Hasina govt started the Hilsa diplomacy by approving exports of specific quantity during Durga Puja. In 2023, the ministry had permitted 79 companies to export 50 tonnes of hilsa each—totalling around 4,000 tonnes—to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.

The interim govt had earlier announced that they will be stopping this and won’t approve Hilsa exports to India. But now they have changed their decision and allowed export of 3000 tons.