Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, a radical Muslim man vandalised the idols of Goddess Durga and other Hindu deities in Gouripur town in the Mymensingh district of Bangladesh on Wednesday (25th September).

As per reports, the accused was identified as 22-year-old Yasin Mia. The police arrested him on Thursday (26th September) morning for his involvement in the desecration of Hindu idols.

Mia entered the premises of Gobindajew temple in the wee hours of Wednesday and began destroying the idols, which had been sculpted for the past 20 days. While attempting to take the idols away, he was spotted by a Hindu woman named Dolly Rani.

While the foreign advisor kept telling world about safeguarding hinuds, the reality stands just the opposite.



In yet another systematic attack on hindus, idols meant for celebration of #DurgaPuja are vandalized at a temple at Gouripur Upazila in #Mymansing.



These rampant attack… pic.twitter.com/kwE0ljQLpK — Bangladesh Perspectives (@bdperspectives) September 26, 2024

She raised alarm and Mia was quickly apprehended by two locals, Akhil Chandra Bishwasharma and Bipul Ghosh. The accused was then handed over to the police.

Durga Puja is set to commence from 9th October this year. As part of the preparation, Hindu artisans were sculpting the idols at the Gobindajew temple in Gouripur. Only the painting of the idols remained when Yasin Mia laid siege to the Hindu mandir.

The arrested Muslim man is now being interrogated by the police. Yasin Mia, the son of Abdur Hannan, hails from Gajandar village in Gouripura upazila. The accused’s mother Mina Akhtar now claims that her son is mentally challenged.

While speaking about the matter, the President of Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (Gouripur upazila) remarked, “All idols have been more or less broken. I do not understand why this is done. I have never seen such an incident in my life.”

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses since the ouster of Sheikha Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

OpIndia had reported how a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was almost lynched by a Muslim mob on accusations of ‘blasphemy’ in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asad Noor, has recently revealed that the minority community is now being coerced into joining ‘Jamaat-e-Islami’.

On 6th September, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying the idol of Lord Ganesha came under attack in the Kadam Mubarak area in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.