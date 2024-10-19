Saturday, October 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsCanada border police official Sandeep Singh Sidhu named in terror case for promoting terrorism...
News Reports
Updated:

Canada border police official Sandeep Singh Sidhu named in terror case for promoting terrorism in India

Sandeep Singh Sidhu allegedly had ties with Pakistan-based Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives, reportedly playing a role in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

OpIndia Staff
Justin Trudeau evidence India Nijjar
Justin Trudeau (L) and PM Modi (R)
17

Indian Government has named Sandeep Singh Sidhu, an official working for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), in a terror case in India. Sandeep Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and is employed with the CBSA. He is in a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu allegedly had ties with Pakistan-based Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives, reportedly playing a role in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a Khalistani organisation banned in India, Australia, Japan, USA, and even Canada. Despite the ban on ISYF in Canada, a member has been employed as a member of Canada Border Services Agency.

This development comes as Justin Trudeau government has totally destroyed India-Canada relationship by falsely accusing Indian government of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Even though Trudeau government has been accusing Indian government of the murder for more than a year, they are yet to provide any proof to support their allegations, and even admit they have no proof.

India-Canada diplomatic ties hit a nadir in recent days when Justin Trudeau government said Indian High Commissioner is a “Person Of Interest” in their investigation into Nijjar’s death. Following which, India withdrew its High Commissioner from Canada. Like a jilted lover, Canada said, ‘you don’t dump me, I dump you’, and expelled Indian High Commissioner from Canada after India had already withdrawn him from the terror supporting nation.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Canada ups the diplomatic war with India to secure Khalistani votes for Justin Trudeau: Says remaining Indian diplomats “clearly on notice”

ANI -
In a statement released on Monday, India had "strongly" rejected Canada's suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.
World

Canada: Khalistanis desecrate Indian flag and demand closure of all Indian consulates on 16-month anniversary of pro-Khalistan terrorist Nijjar’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Despite the fact that the attack, the deadliest airborne terror attack before 9/11, was initiated by Khalistani terrorists, the Trudeau-led Canadian government has been sympathetic towards the Khalistani movement to gain voter support.

Rift in MVA alliance ahead of Maharashtra polls? Shiv Sena UBT wants seat-sharing discussions without Congress’ Nana Patole

The Guardian gets back to defame India, attacks Modi-Yogi, claims order to ‘display names at eateries’ targets Muslims only; Read how the claims are...

How Qatar-funded Al Jazeera, with history of peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, tried to demonise US-based HAF as ‘foreign agent’ working for India

Congress furthers US narrative, throws an ex-RAW officer accused of plotting Khalistani terrorist Pannun assassination under the bus to target the Centre

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com