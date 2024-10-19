Indian Government has named Sandeep Singh Sidhu, an official working for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), in a terror case in India. Sandeep Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), and is employed with the CBSA. He is in a list of fugitive terrorists that India wants deported from Canada.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu allegedly had ties with Pakistan-based Khalistan terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and other ISI operatives, reportedly playing a role in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Sandeep Singh Sidhu is a member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), a Khalistani organisation banned in India, Australia, Japan, USA, and even Canada. Despite the ban on ISYF in Canada, a member has been employed as a member of Canada Border Services Agency.

This development comes as Justin Trudeau government has totally destroyed India-Canada relationship by falsely accusing Indian government of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Even though Trudeau government has been accusing Indian government of the murder for more than a year, they are yet to provide any proof to support their allegations, and even admit they have no proof.

India-Canada diplomatic ties hit a nadir in recent days when Justin Trudeau government said Indian High Commissioner is a “Person Of Interest” in their investigation into Nijjar’s death. Following which, India withdrew its High Commissioner from Canada. Like a jilted lover, Canada said, ‘you don’t dump me, I dump you’, and expelled Indian High Commissioner from Canada after India had already withdrawn him from the terror supporting nation.