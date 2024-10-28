On Saturday (26th October), a youth named Asif assaulted multiple on-duty police officers for stopping the former from riding a bike with a modified silencer. He was accompanied by his father Riyazuddin.

According to reports, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jamia Nagar police station, Narpal Singh, was on patrol duty in Batla House at about 8:45 pm. He saw Asif driving towards Zakir Nagar market on his motorcycle while creating a loud noise.

Singh stopped the accused for inspection and found that his bike was equipped with a modified silencer, which emitted sound beyond permissible limits as mandated by the Motor Vehicles Act.

Asif was riding his bike with an illegal silencer when the police stopped him. He called his father, who arrived with a group of others and attacked the police officer.



Now, the officer is hospitalized.



The SHO directed the cops to take legal action against the 24-year-old Asif. The accused called his father Riyazuddin to the scene. He attempted to take away the bike and threatened the police officers with drastic consequences.

“Just settle it here and let him go, or else things won’t go well,” Riyazuddin threatened. He then held onto SHO Narpal Singh while Asif threw punches at his face. The officer sustained injuries to his eye. Constable Ramkesh was also injured.

SHO Singh and constable Ramkesh were rushed to the Holi Family Hospital for treatment. Their condition is now said to be stable. Other police officers on patrol duty overpowered the duo and arrested them.

A case was thereafter registered against Asif and Riyazuddin for assaulting on-duty police officers and obstructing public servants from performing their duties.