Sunday, October 6, 2024
Delhi police bust illegal weapons factory in Meerut, arrest owner Mashook Ali and supplier Ikram

4 country-made pistols, 41 Barrels and 8 manufacturing tools of country-made pistols were recovered from a house in Meerut

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons for running an interstate illegal arms supply cartel in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The arrested persons are a supplier and owner of the illegal weapons factory and were identified as Ikram and Mashook Ali, residents of Uttar Pradesh’ Meerut.

According to the police, 4 country-made pistols, 41 Barrels and 8 manufacturing tools of country-made pistols were recovered from a house in Meerut.

Delhi Police after receiving the information about Ikram coming to Delhi to supply illegal arms to some criminals, carried out an operation headed by Inspector Gaurav Choudhary and arrested Ikram.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and six live cartridges from Ikram’s possession.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him.

Following interrogation, Ikram disclosed that he procured weapons from Mashook Ali, said police.

Based on technical surveillance and at the inputs by accused Ikram, the team succeeded in arresting Mashook Ali, from Meerut City, informed the police.

After interrogating Mashook, police raided an isolated Flat in Meerut’s Kashi Ram Colony, where a factory was set up for manufacturing illegal weapons.

He also confessed that he manufactured more than 80 country-made pistols, said police.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

