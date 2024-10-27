Mahmood Farooqui, a film director who was previously accused of rape by an American researcher, was invited by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) to perform Mahabharata on the occasion of Diwali.

The event titled ‘Dastan-e-Karn – AZ Mahabharat’ was scheduled for Saturday (26th October) evening. A body of volunteers named ‘IIT B for Bharat’ was one of the first to raise their objections.

“Hosting Mr. Farooqui at IIT Bombay risks conveying a message that undermines our institution’s stance on the safety, respect, and dignity of all students. For survivors of sexual assault and those who support them, his presence could create a campus environment that feels uncomfortable, triggering, and dismissive of survivors’ experiences,” it emphasised.

Concerned students at @IITBombay urge the administration to cancel Mahmood Farooqui's campus performance.



Hosting Mahmood Farooqui at #IITBombay is a direct insult to survivors and dismisses the values of consent and safety. An institute of excellence shouldn't provide a…

“On the behalf of the existing students, staff and alumni of the prestigious institution, ‘IIT B for Bharat’ stated, “Furthermore, as a premier educational institution, IIT Bombay has a responsibility to lead by example, fostering a culture that respects personal boundaries, consent, and ethical behaviour.”

“Allowing Mr. Farooqui to engage in a public performance on campus-particularly given his association with a high-profile sexual assault case-not only compromises this commitment but also risks damaging the institute’s reputation as a progressive and inclusive institution. We strongly urge the administration to take a stand for campus safety and inclusiveness by cancelling Mr. Farooqui’s scheduled performance,” it added.

The volunteer group called for the cancellation of the event, keeping in mind the accusations of rape against Mahmood Farooqui. Interestingly, he was also invited as a ‘chief guest’ at the IIT campus school and junior college.

Today, on the occasion of Diwali, at IIT Bombay Mahmood Farooqui will distort Mahabharat as part of Cultural Marxism branch of eradicate Sanatan project. Then he will also officiate as chief guest at a school.



He has been invited by a students group.



Who is Mahmood Farooqui? He…

Mahmood Farooqui holds the distinction of signing a mercy petition for Islamic terrorist Ajmal Kasab, who carried out the deadly 26/11 attacks.

Following social media upheaval over his invitation, the administration of IIT-Bombay was forced to cancel the event.

The rape case against Mahmood Farooqui

Mahmood Farooqui, the co-director of the movie ‘Peepli Live’, was accused of raping an American researcher at his residence on 28th March 2015.

The victim went to Farooqui’s house on his invite and found the accused in a drunken state. According to the woman, he kissed her against her will and forcibly performed oral sex on her.

The victim had narrated –

“At that time accused kissed me. I said no. I pushed him away. He tried kissing me again and he said “I want to suck you”. (the witness started weeping). I said no. He started putting his hand up my dress and pulling down my underwear from one side. I was trying to pull my underwear up from the other side. He held my arms and pinned my arms and body on the diwan. I said no. I struggled to push him away but he was stronger than I was. I did not understand how he could be that much strong. I was very scared. (The witness continued weeping and restless).

I thought two things. The first thing I thought “I had seen a clip from documentary of Nirbhaya case where rapist had said that if she (victim) did not fight, she would still be alive”. I thought I am getting out of this and going to survive. Accused forced oral sex on me. I faked an orgasm because I wanted to end it”.

The ordeal ended after the doorbell rang and the victim could escape from the scene. On reaching her home, she dialled her friend and narrated the incident. The victim had also sent an email to Farooqui, highlighting the heinous nature of the crime.

He responded with the message, “My sincerest apologies.” Farooqui was sentenced to a 7-year imprisonment by a trial court on 4th August 2016. A year later on 25th November 2017, the Delhi High Court set aside the judgment and gave the accused ‘benefit of the doubt’.

A single-judge Bench acquitted the film director of all charges, claiming that Farooqui did not understand that there was ‘no consent’ on the part of the victim.

The verdict drew a narrow interpretation of what constituted ‘consent’ and relied on the film director’s background to suggest that he was somehow ‘incapable’ of such a crime.

Coincidentally, the Supreme Court upheld the verdict in January 2018, adding that the judgment by the Delhi High Court was ‘well reasoned.’