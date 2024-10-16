Islamists and their cheerleaders in the media can rationalise any act of violence and unspeakable atrocities if committed by an Islamist mob. Islamist propagandists earlier justified ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ sloganeering and riots by Islamists during the Nupur Sharma episode. Now, as the brutal killing of a Hindu youth Ram Gopal Mishra in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich by Islamists shocked the nation, leftist propaganda outlet Newslaundry which was recently upset over Hindus not giving a free pass to Islamists predators into Garba events, attempted to rationalise Mishra’s horrific murder.

Through its ground report, Newslaundry and its reporter Avdhesh Kumar attempted to rationalise Ram Gopal Mishra’s murder by Islamists in Maharajganj. It is pertinent to note that Ram Gopal was the person seen in the viral video wherein he removed the green Islamic flag and hoisted a saffron flag on a rooftop after which he was tormented and killed by Islamists on 13th October. In a clip posted on X, a local resident told Kumar that Durga Visarjan procession Ram Gopal was participating in, had played a song “Tel laga lo Dabur ka naam mita do Babur ka”. The Newslaundry reporter suggested that since the Hindu side played this song on DJ, it ‘offended’ the Muslims and thus brutality inflicted by them on the Hindu youth is justified.

In the video, a local named Umesh Kumar said that the Hindu procession was playing the “Tel laga lo Dabur ka naam mita do Babur ka” song and offended by this, the Muslims started abusing the Hindu side and asked them to stop playing the song. The verbal altercation soon escalated to physical fighting and stone pelting. “wo log [Muslims] abhadra gaali galoj karne lage… maarne pe aamaada ho gaye, pathrav kiye… [Those people began hurling abuses and turned hell-bent on attacking…also did stone pelting]” the local man said.

While the local man’s statement suggests that the Muslim side began abusing and threatening violence first, the Newslaundry ‘journalist’ suggested that it was the song played by Hindus that caused the riots in Bahraich. “Bahraich was hit by riots because of this song played during the Durga idol immersion procession. Umesh Kumar Saini made the whole picture clear. There is mourning in the entire area because of this one song,” Kumar posted.

Unsurprisingly, this video is being widely circulated by Islamists online to establish that since Hindus played an ‘offensive’ song, Muslims grew infuriated and thus unrest erupted.

In this vein, Wasim Akram Tyagi, an Islamist notorious for peddling falsehoods to further his Muslim victimhood narrative shared the Newslaundry video to blame the Hindus for the killing of Ram Gopal Mishra and the violence in Bahraich. “This is Umesh Kumar Saini. He is an eyewitness from Bahraich. Umesh is telling us which was the ‘song’ due to which Bahraich is burning in the fire of violence. @shalabhmaniwill watch the video! And yes, this reporter is also @ImAvdheshkumar, he has studied from Makhanlal. Should I tell them his religion also? Or is the name enough?”

Notably, so far multiple claims related to the songs being played by DJ during the Durga idol immersion on 13th October have emerged. While some claimed that the song that ‘offended’ Muslims was related to BJP, others claimed that it was a song titled “Pakistan ki Nani mar jayegi” and now a Newslaundry report has claimed that it was “Tel laga lo Dabur ka naam mita do Babur ka”.

बहराइच में 13 अक्टूबर को हुए बवाल की शुरूआत हुई गाने से. UPTak से बात करते हुए इस घटना के चश्मदीद ने बताया कि गाने को लेकर विवाद बढ़ा जिसने इतना भयानक रूप ले लिया. वहीं सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर तमाम लोग अलग-अलग कयास लगा रहे हैं कि गाना ये बज रहा था,वो बज रहा था. जिसकी वजह से दो… pic.twitter.com/5r0llfM3Fr — UP Tak (@UPTakOfficial) October 15, 2024

Incidentally, the same people who justify screaming of Sar Tan Se Juda slogans in Muharram processions by Muslim mobs as seen earlier this year, are questioning why such songs were being played in Dura Puja processions. Even if we assume that all three main versions emerging from media reports based on the claims made by locals that BJP, Pakistan or Mughal tyrant Babur-related songs were indeed being played during the Durga idol immersion procession, why does it offend Muslims so much so that they would abuse Hindus, threaten violence upon refusing to stop the songs, and clip Ram Gopal Mishra’s fingernails, fire more than two dozen bullets and hurl stones even on his dead body?

Why does a song mocking India’s hostile neighbour Pakistan offend Indian Muslims? Why does a song calling to eradicate the name of Mughal tyrant Babur who slaughtered Hindus, offend Indian Muslims? Was Babur the ancestors of Indian Muslims? No! Was he an Islamic prophet or prominent figure? No! Then why were Islamists offended in the first place, is it because of their love for Pakistan, admiration of Mughal tyrants, due to their hatred for the BJP or simply because of their hatred and intolerance of Hindus and their festivals? Is removing a green flag such big a crime that the Hindu man was shot 35 times after suffering horrific torment and agony from several blows and bullet pellets that tore apart his body from the chest to the neck?

As reported earlier, Ram Gopal was married only two months before the Muslim radicals killed him on 13th October during a visarjan procession of the Goddess Durga idol in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Abdul Hameed, his two sons Sarfaraz and Faheem and Sahir Khan, along with others have been named as accused in the case. The Muslim mob started pelting stones from Abdul Hameed’s residence after which the people in the procession also retaliated.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal allegedly went to the roof of that house, took down two green flags and tied a wire to hoist the saffron flag. He was dragged inside the house by the perpetrators who then murdered him.

If today Newslaundry and the Islamists are rationalising anti-Hindu violence using some supposedly ‘offensive’ songs or mere removal of a flag, then it would not be shocking if in future they would justify brutal killings of Hindus for simply existing as being seen in the Muslim-majority Pakistan and Bangladesh. While Newslaundry or for that matter any leftist propaganda outlet never questions why raising the murderous Sar Tan Se Juda slogan has become an inextricable element of Muharram and Eid celebrations in recent years, but comfortably rationalise the horrific murder of a Hindu youth, stone pelting and violence because a song ‘offended’ them.

Also, it is alarming that the Newslaundry reporter did not care to question how come a song mocking Mughal invader Babur offends the sentiments of Indian Muslims whose ancestors were Hindus. It happens only in India that Hindus are attacked and murdered for playing songs mocking Pakistan or Islamic invaders or removing and the leftist media rationalises the same since perpetrators are Muslims.

The Newslaundry ground report although features Ram Gopal Mishra’s grieving family as well, is absolutely biased from the very beginning insinuating that Hindus carried out violence against Muslims and not the other way around. No wonder, the propaganda outlet did not care to speak to Sudhakar Tiwari, who was also attacked alongside Ram Gopal Mishra. Notably, Tiwari while speaking to NewPolitico confirmed that some people from the Mosque initiated the attack on the Hindus.

With #GopalMishra in #Bahraich Sudhakar Tiwari was also attacked. Watch this video as he tells, "People from Mosque attacked us…."



Video: @Shubham_fd pic.twitter.com/F0mt89iCgL — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) October 16, 2024

Cherry-picking facts to build a narrative where the oppressors become the victims, the Newslaundry and other Islamist-sympathising entities go into hibernation when similar ‘provocations’ are directed at Hindus by Islamists. Moreover, the Islamo-leftist ecosystem is so keen on contextualising the brutality inflicted on Ram Gopal Mishra and the Hindus partaking in the said Durg Visarjan procession that instead of focusing on the actual crime, they are deflecting attention towards the songs played by the DJ, meticulously creating a narrative that automatically blames the victim for his death and simultaneously excuses the violence carried out by the Islamists. However, for the Islamo-leftist cabal, any supposed ‘provocation’ does not equal permission for violence only when Muslims happen to be the victims and not the Hindus. No wonder, Newslaundry had earlier downplayed the Islamist onslaught against Hindus in Bangladesh.