Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on the body: Post-mortem report reveals Ram Gopal Mishra, whom Islamists killed, was tortured before his death

Nails pulled out, bullet holes, injury marks on body: Post-mortem unveils shocking details of torture inflicted upon Ram Gopal by Islamists in Bahraich
Image via The Times of India
16

More horrifying information has emerged regarding the torture that the extremists inflicted on 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra before his death, reported Jagran. His body was riddled with injury marks. His fingernails were ripped off.

He was shot after suffering horrific torment and agony from several blows and bullet pellets that tore apart his body from the chest to the neck. Notably, the post-mortem report confirmed the allegations of the family members of the victim, however, the authorities are refusing to share the report, claiming it’s a directive from higher-ups.

Ram Gopal’s distraught mother also observed that her son’s toenails had been torn off when she saw his battered body.

On the other hand, an official from the department unveiled that the charges by Ram Gopal’s family have proven correct in the autopsy analysis of the corpse. He verified that the young man had to endure severe torture before the Islamists finally ended his life. His father Putai Mishra is in a terrible condition and asks, “Who is more unfortunate than me having to bear his second child’s lifeless body?” Ram Gopal’s brother Harimilan Mishra informed that his other brother passed away, a few years ago. The former was the youngest of the three.

Ram Gopal was married only two months before the Muslim radicals killed him on 13th October during a visarjan procession of the Goddess Durga idol in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. Abdul Hameed, his two sons Sarfaraz and Faheem and Sahir Khan, along with others have been named as accused in the case. The Muslim mob started pelting stones from Abdul Hameed’s residence after which the people in the procession also retaliated. Meanwhile, Ram Gopal allegedly went to the roof of that house, took down two green flags and tied a wire to hoist the saffron flag. He was dragged inside the house by the perpetrators who then murdered him.

The cops present at the location acted like mute spectators and lathi-charged the devotees, according to the eyewitnesses. They seemed helpless in front of the Muslim rioters. The people participating in the procession reached Ram Gopal quite late because of the stone-throwing and firing. He was already dead by then. The altercation was reportedly started by Muslim youths who were standing on the street under the pretext of gulaal (coloured powder used in Hindu rituals and festivals including Holi). The police’s inaction emboldened the Muslim side who resorted to stone pelting.

Abdul Hamid who was the mastermind behind the attack has a son who resides in Nepal. He goes to a madrasa close to Fultekra in the Banke area where anti-India and anti-Hindu activities take place. Some people have expressed concern that Abdul Hamid’s family might have fled to Nepal via the Indian border following the killing of Ram Gopal.

Furthermore, a new video on social media showed that the extremists hurled stones and fired shots at Ram Gopal’s lifeless body, not even sparing him to death. According to Harimilan, his brother was killed by Muslims after they pulled him into their home. Somehow, a few Hindu youngsters involved in the procession made it there and attempted to remove the body. Stones and gunshots were aimed at those carrying the body. Ram Gopal’s corpse was also struck by a few stones. He added that the only way to remove his brother’s body was through the roof of another house.

He mentioned that Hindus would not have been assaulted if they remained together but the incident transpired just as police did a lathi-charge which led to a stampede and shots were fired which took his brother’s life. He charged that the police did not assist in rescuing Ram Gopal or in removing his body following the murder. Ram Gopal Mishra was cremated recently. Harimilan stated that his family also had an altercation with the administration before the cremation and they only did it after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sureshwar Singh assured them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet the family on 15th October.

