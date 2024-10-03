Islamic terrorists used a mosque in their recent attack on Jaffa, Israel, on Wednesday (2nd October). This was revealed following an investigation into the attack. The attack killed seven people, and the identities of six have been disclosed. Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir has spoken about demolishing the mosque used in the attack.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were identified as Muhammad Mask and Ahmed Himouni. Both were Palestinians, and residents of the West Bank and were affiliated with Hamas. The duo had entered Israel without a permit and then attacked a metro station.

The investigation into the Hamas attack uncovered that both terrorists visited the Al Nuzha mosque in Jaffa before carrying out the attack. The Hamas terrorists had come in via the women’s gate. Both of them had kept their guns in the restroom. They intimidated the people there, claiming that anyone who left the mosque would be killed. Following this, both of them exited the mosque and started indiscriminate firing.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Ben Gvir stated that the mosque had been used in the terrorist attack. He stated that if it is confirmed that terrorists used the mosque to carry out the attack, it would be razed immediately. He made this statement outside the said mosque.

Notably, both of the Islamic terrorists who stormed the mosque were killed by security authorities on Wednesday, October 2. This attack targeted four women, including a Greek citizen. The attack came at the same time when Iran was striking Israel with missiles.



