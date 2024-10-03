Thursday, October 3, 2024
HomeWorldAttack on civilians in Jaffa: Israel's National Security Agency says Hamas terrorists used Al...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Attack on civilians in Jaffa: Israel’s National Security Agency says Hamas terrorists used Al Nuzha mosque, which will be demolished if required

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were identified as Muhammad Mask and Ahmed Himouni.

OpIndia Staff
jaffa attack
(Images via Times of Israel, USA Today)
8

Islamic terrorists used a mosque in their recent attack on Jaffa, Israel, on Wednesday (2nd October). This was revealed following an investigation into the attack. The attack killed seven people, and the identities of six have been disclosed. Israel’s National Security Minister Ben Gvir has spoken about demolishing the mosque used in the attack.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were identified as Muhammad Mask and Ahmed Himouni. Both were Palestinians, and residents of the West Bank and were affiliated with Hamas. The duo had entered Israel without a permit and then attacked a metro station.

The investigation into the Hamas attack uncovered that both terrorists visited the Al Nuzha mosque in Jaffa before carrying out the attack. The Hamas terrorists had come in via the women’s gate. Both of them had kept their guns in the restroom. They intimidated the people there, claiming that anyone who left the mosque would be killed. Following this, both of them exited the mosque and started indiscriminate firing.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Ben Gvir stated that the mosque had been used in the terrorist attack. He stated that if it is confirmed that terrorists used the mosque to carry out the attack, it would be razed immediately. He made this statement outside the said mosque.

Notably, both of the Islamic terrorists who stormed the mosque were killed by security authorities on Wednesday, October 2. This attack targeted four women, including a Greek citizen. The attack came at the same time when Iran was striking Israel with missiles.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael Hamas war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

UK agrees to hand over sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after negotiations assisted by India and the USA, American military based on Diego...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Konda Surekha retracts her comments on Samantha Prabhu divorce after the outrage, had blamed BRS’s KT Rama Rao for the actor’s divorce

OpIndia Staff -

USCIRF, headed by Pakistan origin commissioner tarnishes India and Hindus with half-truth and full-lies yet again: Dubious data, missing Hindu victims, terrorists branded activists...

Siddhi -

Gaza’s de-facto PM Rawhi Mushtaha killed in airstrike 3 months ago, announces Israel, says Hamas kept it secret to prevent loss of morale

OpIndia Staff -

Varanasi: Here’s why some Hindu groups are removing Sai Baba idols from temples and immersing them in Ganga river

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Display of provocative words opposite Hindu temple’: Madras HC quashes charges against stunt choreographer in Periyar statue speech case

OpIndia Staff -

“Iran will pay a price,” says Israel’s envoy to India, Reuven Azar, after Iran’s missile attack on Israel

ANI -

Vivek Agnihotri, the man who came up with ‘The Kashmir Files’, set to release first chapter of his ‘The Delhi Files’ on August 15,...

OpIndia Staff -

Vinesh Phogat and her endless tantrums: The retired wrestler and current Congress leader has been falsely blaming BJP for her Olympics disqualification

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court’s order against Isha Foundation, slams police action

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com