On Friday, 4th October, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the Jharkhand government, urging swift action regarding cases of alleged sexual abuse and child trafficking at an institution run by the Missionaries of Charity (established by Mother Teresa) in Ranchi. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo addressed the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, and the state’s Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, expressing grave concerns over the authorities’ failure to act despite compelling evidence. A copy of the letter was accessed by OpIndia.

The letter sent by the NCPCR to the Jharkhand government revolved around shocking details from a 2019 investigation during which the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Dumka recorded testimonies from victims. One of the victims narrated how she was coerced into a physical relationship, which led to her pregnancy. She said in her statement, “During my pregnancy, I came in contact with the Missionaries of Charity while attending tuition classes. In 2016, I was pressured into a relationship by a classmate, which resulted in pregnancy. I delivered a baby girl at Nirmal Hriday in Ranchi and voluntarily left the child with the head sister before returning to my village with my father.”

The victim further revealed that there were seven other unmarried pregnant girls or new mothers at the institute during her stay. Another victim narrated a harrowing incident of sexual assault. She said, “In the summer of 2016, I was walking home from school when two men, with their faces covered, threatened me with a knife and raped me. I became pregnant. When my family attempted to seek an abortion, the Missionaries of Charity advised against it and referred us to Nirmal Hriday in Ranchi. After giving birth to a boy, the institution kept my child and I was sent home without any contact with him.”

The NCPCR Chief’s letter highlighted the failure of the local authorities to register cases under the POCSO Act 2012, despite the explicit testimonies. He wrote, “The statements from the minors provide clear evidence of sexual abuse, yet no FIRs have been lodged. This is a blatant violation of the POCSO Act, which mandates the reporting and investigation of all such offences involving minors.”

Further investigation into the institute revealed that there were at least 13 more victims, some of whom were minors. They were rescued from the Nirmal Hriday Centre. He raised concerns that the documents recovered from the institute might contain information about more minor victims from other districts and states. Kanoongo called for an urgent investigation into the matter and requested the Jharkhand government to immediately register FIRs under the POCSO Act for all identified victims.

He wrote, “There is a strong possibility that the documents seized may contain details of minors from other regions. We request the government to immediately file FIRs for all identified cases of abuse and trafficking under the POCSO Act,” while also seeking a detailed report on the whereabouts of the children.

The NCPCR Chief also referred to a writ petition filed in the Supreme Court of India earlier this year. Though the court dismissed the petition, it acknowledged that the NCPCR has the authority to act under the law for the protection of children, leading to a renewed call for action in the matter. The NCPCR Chief has given the Jharkhand government a 5-day deadline to submit an action taken report.

Watch: NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo says, "No one has the right to exploit children in the name of religious institutions. The law in India is very clear on this matter. This case particularly came to light in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in 2018, where minor girls who were victims… pic.twitter.com/h7ZNMMH9TY — IANS (@ians_india) October 5, 2024

Speaking to IANS, Kanoongo pointed out that in 2019, NCPCR came to know that two victims gave statements stating that they were raped and their children were sold by the institute.

Nirmal Hriday’s name poped up in child trafficking case

In 2018, the Jharkhand police arrested a woman. They detained two nuns of Missionaries of Charity running ‘Nirmal Hriday’ – a shelter home for destitute women, for allegedly selling the infants born to unwed mothers at the institution. In 2015, the High Court of Jharkhand granted provisional bail to a Missionaries of Charity nun, Sister Concelia, who was jailed on allegations of child trafficking.