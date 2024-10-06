Mangaluru police have launched a search operation after a businessman was reported missing early Sunday morning, officials said. The missing businessman, identified as Mumthaz Ali, is the brother of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq and former Congress MLA Mohiuddin Bava.

According to officials, Ali left his house in his car around 3 am on Sunday and later stopped near the Kulur Bridge at around 5 am. His vehicle was found abandoned near the Kulur bridge, leading to suspicions that he may have jumped from the bridge.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, Anupam Agarwal, who reached the spot after receiving the information, said that there were signs of damage on the vehicle. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Coast Guard have been called in to search the river to determine whether Ali had jumped from the bridge.

“Early this morning, we received information that businessman Mumthaz Ali’s vehicle was found near Kulur bridge. He might have jumped from the bridge. Local police reached the spot and initiated the investigation,” Mangaluru CP Anupam Agrawal said.

“As per the preliminary investigation, he left his house in his car around 3 am, drove around the city, and at around 5 am stopped his car near the Kulur bridge. The car has certain accidental marks, and shortly after that, his daughter informed the local police,” he added.

“SDRF and Coast Guard teams are searching the river to determine if he jumped in or if there is any other development,” he said. “We are further looking into the matter,” he added.

Further details are awaited.

