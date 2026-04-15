The scandal centred around the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has only intensified with alarming revelations emerging regularly amid the investigation. The distressing accounts of how young Hindu women, including a Dalit, were subjected to sexual harassment, blackmail, abuse and targeted by their team leaders to convert to Islam for several years, while their complaints were dismissed by the Muslim Human Resources (HR) Manager, have raised broader concerns regarding the effectiveness of internal accountability mechanisms at the facility.

Nevertheless, as fresh developments unfold in the case, so too do the efforts to sanitise the crimes perpetrated by the jihadi syndicate. In the wake of the convenient silence maintained by the Dalit warriors and the victimhood narratives propagated by the Islamo-leftist cabal, it was the liberal media’s moment to partake in the whitewashing of the perpetrators, and they certainly did not fail to deliver.

The media house tries to trivialise the crime by using an accused’s wife

On 15th April (Wednesday), The Indian Express published a piece by Mohamed Thaver, quoting a spouse of one of the offenders to claim that the victim has destroyed the lives of others due to her unsuccessful office affair with 34-year-old rape-accused Danish Shaikh. “It was a relationship gone wrong between Danish Shaikh and one of the complainants that has ruined the lives of all the others,” she declared. He was arrested after a 23-year-old Dalit staff member filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

“They were not involved. Cases not linked to each other have been clubbed,” the wife insisted. Her husband is among the arrested accused while a female HR manager is reportedly at large. “Everyone in the office knew about Danish and the woman being in a relationship,” she reiterated.

The woman added that she was aware of the breakup between Danish and “his friend” in February, “and her parents approached some politicians,” who persuaded her to submit a police report. “It was in all of this that those other men, including my husband, were caught, in spite of having nothing to do with the case,” she alleged.

Danish had preyed upon the woman alongside Tausif Attar, who made inappropriate advances towards her. She eventually resolved to end their vicious cycle and take action against both men alongside HR manager, Nida Khan. The three also insulted and mocked Hindu deities.

Nine FIRs, spanning from serious accusations of sexual abuse to religious conversion, have been registered against by the authorities. The women who endured years of sexual exploitation, blackmail, religious slurs and intimidation were compelled to seek assistance from outside, as their repeated complaints to Khan were met with dismissal. More importantly, the suffering would have persisted had the female police officers not spent 40 days undercover at the unit and exposed the truth.

The persistent denial of his actions in spite of the alarming complaint

According to a complainant, she joined the aforementioned accused’s team in 2023 and was subjected to “double-meaning” statements and inappropriate touch. She notified her seniors, but they informed her that similar complaints had previously been made against him and advised her to exercise caution.

She also mentioned that he asked her private questions in relation to her honeymoon and whether she drank alcohol when she got married in 2025 and went to request leave because she was travelling to Goa. She stated that he increased her workload after finding out about the complaint.

Nevertheless, his wife’s sole concern was to stress his innocence, contending that he had no close relationship with Danish and had been entangled in the case, entirely disregarding the heinous accusations levelled against him.

“My husband was on leave when he was called in March last week and told that the police were investigating the FIR against Danish. He did not know Danish and their interaction was limited to exchanging pleasantries. On 1st April, police said their investigation was complete and called my husband to sign as he was in a senior position,” she argued.

“We had a family function at home, but he still went to the office around 6:30 pm. An hour later, when I called him, he said several colleagues had been taken to the Mumbai Naka Police Station to sign documents, and that he would leave from there in a bit. At 11:30 pm, he called me informing police were arresting him,” she added.

She asserted to have rushed to the police station and expressed, “I said they should tell me on what grounds my husband was being arrested. It was at 2:30 am that they told me it was not on the Danish FIR but that a few other women had complained and that they were registering more FIRs in the matter against him and others.”

“My husband only took vegetarian food in his tiffin. He told me some of his colleagues may be uncomfortable with him eating non-vegetarian food. Why would such a person talk down another religion,” she questioned, peddling the propaganda already circulated by Islamo-leftists to allege that a “good Muslim” can never participate in such actions, quite contrary to reality.

“One of them was only recently hired during college recruitment. He was in the company for barely three months,” she conveyed, highlighting that they are engineers as if it would reduce the severity of their atrocious deeds.

Ashiwini Chainani purportedly apprehended to silence others

Ashiwini Chainani, the Pune-based operations manager under police custody, was also defended by the wife as “fair” and “supported the arrested men.” She alleged that the arrest was aimed at stifling others, contending, “She was also arrested, so no one will have the courage to come forward.”

According to police, a complainant stated to have contacted Chainani about the sexual harassment “orally,” but was discouraged from pursuing it instead of helping her as a member of the office’s Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee which resulted in the legal proceedings.

“Since these were serious offences, we spoke to the women and assured them to speak without fear. It was based on their complaints that FIRs were registered against those named by them,” the police outlined and added that the statements had been documented in the presence of a magistrate. “We will investigate all the allegations and, depending on our findings, file charge sheets,” they pointed out.

It is not astonishing for the family members or relatives of the accused, particularly Muslims, to downplay the crimes and assert innocence despite the evidence. However, liberals also jumped on the same bandwagon over an arbitrary report, but who can ever fault them, given that their agenda invariably prevails, with facts always compromised to cater to their chosen audience.

The liberals, Islamists accept the IE report as factual development in the case

The liberal ecosystem, as anticipated, announced the report as gospel and began to assert a “twist” in the case, not grounded in any proof, but rather on a sob story from a family member of an accused. It is normal for families of accused to defend their family member in criminal cases, but this was turned into a ‘big twist in the case’.

Rajdeep Sardesai shared the article, terming it a significant development and stated, “All the more important to have a proper, transparent inquiry and not an investigation driven by social media outrage.” Afterwards, the leading proponent of agenda-driven campaigns demanded that justice must be founded on facts, not on the agenda.

IMPORTANT: twist in Nashik TCS story? All the more important to have a proper, transparent inquiry and not an investigation driven by social media outrage. JUSTICE must be done based on FACTS and not an AGENDA. https://t.co/zX7VuxUjD5 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 15, 2026

Another element of this ecosystem asserted that she “believed” everything until the accusations of “forcing girls to fast or offer namaz” arose, as Islam does not coerce anyone into actions, not even those who are born into the religion. The irony is clearly lost on them.

I believed everything until got to know "Forced girls to fast or offer namaz". Islam never force anyone anything, not even to Muslims by birth. Strict action should be taken against culprits. https://t.co/c9ZHG0kl91 — Penwoman (@i_penwoman_) April 15, 2026

A person stated that they have been voicing this since the issue was first revealed adding, “It’s always one person who digs a grave for the whole community.” They then peddled the imaginary victimhood of discrimination in interviews, corporate roles and other sectors. However, their main concern was that people had begun to protest against namaz in the workplace.

Saying this since the beginning.



It’s always one person who digs a grave for the whole community.

Muslim were already facing discrimination in interviews, corporate jobs, and more.

Now WhatsApp is flooded with such messages, people have started objecting to namaz at workplace. https://t.co/7Tp1VMpggq — شبلی (@_shiblee) April 15, 2026

Netizens call out the attempt to gloss over the radicals

Interestingly, the desperate initiative to further misleading claims by this group was shortly uncovered and rejected by the people. Smita Deshmukh remarked that “puff pieces” concerning the family members of the accused in the case generate no interest and the media should concentrate on identifying “victims to understand the nexus and provide support. Listen to former employees who witnessed the corruption firsthand. Emphasise the narratives of those who genuinely require a voice.”

She urged, “The victims merit your support and journalistic integrity,” pointing out that human interest stories should focus on the affected rather than whitewashing the perpetrators, a malicious practice that the media repeatedly engages in, such as the infamous “headmaster’s son” narrative used to humanise neutralised Kashmiri terrorist Burhan Wani.

A request to the media covering the TCS Nashik BPO scandal:

​If you are looking for the human interest stories, stop focusing on the families of the accused. We do not need puff pieces. None of us are interested whether any parent of the accused is a school teacher, while they… — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) April 13, 2026

Entrepreneur Abhishek Asthana, recognised as Gabbar on social media, joked that a wife defending her accused husband indeed introduces an unprecedented turn to the case, as it is uncommon for individuals to defend their family members.

Relative says culprit is innocent. That has never happened before. Completely flips the case. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 15, 2026

A person indicated that generally Rajdeep and his ilk are very skilled at concealing the misdeeds of their “favourite victim group,” but are unable to achieve this in this specific matter due to its transparency and therefore have been forced to choose “dumbery.”

Culprit's wife says that culprit is innocent.



Rajeep : Twist in the case !!



I knew people like him were evil but thought they were smart. Normally, they do lot of wordcelling and sophistry to whitewash crime of their favourite victim group but since this case is very… https://t.co/M4AVNV2oyT — Rāma Śēṣan Chandraśēkaran (@maa_bhaishiiH) April 15, 2026

Gone are the times when this ecosystem dominated narratives, even utilising deception to trick the public which now readily denounces their duplicitous actions.

Conclusion

A subjective report, stemming from a conversation with the wife of the accused, laden with emotional appeals and lacking any substantiation, was accorded greater weight than the mounting evidence in the case. The IE also granted her a platform with the intention of disseminating the contrived victimhood narrative, as the stark facts leave no uncertainty about the trials encountered by the Hindu women subjected to the Muslim fanatics.

Of course, the legal proceedings must be completed to bring the case to its logical conclusion, but the liberals and Islamists have this problematic propensity to misrepresent the facts and draw hasty judgements to protect the perpetrators because of their faith while Hindus are perpetually painted as guilty or accountable. It is propaganda, not facts, that fuels their assertions of “objectivity” and “impartiality.”