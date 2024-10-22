Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Love jihad in Kutch: Ziyad introduces himself as Jigar to minor Dalit girl, rapes and assaults her; accused was in contact with 28 non-Muslim girls

The authorities stated that the accused Ziyad was in contact with 28 girls through social media, out of whom 22 were Hindu while 6 belonged to the Christian community.

Image via News18
A case of love jihad recently came to light from a village in Mandvi taluka of Kutch district in Gujarat. A Dalit girl has filed a complaint against a man named Ziyad who is from Pune, Maharashtra, after which he was taken into custody by the Gujarat Police and was subsequently sent to a three-day remand by the court.

Now, the authorities have made several shocking disclosures regarding the matter. They stated that the accused Ziyad was in contact with 28 girls through social media, out of whom 22 were Hindu while 6 belonged to the Christian community.

The incident is at present viewed as a specially hatched conspiracy. The cops mentioned that Ziyad first used to trap girls and then forced them to embrace Islam. These revelations were made during the offender’s remand, which pointed towards a systematic and well-planned plot of love jihad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) MJ Christian, who is looking into the matter, shared that 28 girls were messaged “Hi” and 22 of them were Hindus while the others were Christians. The details found on the mobile phone of the perpetrator were shocking. It also came to the fore that three more culprits were involved in the conspiracy apart from Ziyad. Currently, further investigation is underway.

The background of the matter

According to the complaint lodged at the police station, the victim moved to Mumbai from her native Kutch with her family, three years ago. Meanwhile, Ziyad created a fake ID with the name Jigar on an online gaming platform and introduced himself to her. Afterwards, she was assaulted and raped twice. She was a minor at the time.

The complainant then asked Ziyad to marry her when he revealed his true identity and told her that he was a Muslim. She snapped ties with him just as she learned about his deceit, however, he continued to harass her to convert and wed him.

The victim grew tired of his actions and went to her hometown along with her family for two years. A few months ago, the girl got engaged to a young man from her own community, which infuriated Ziyad, who released her obscene photographs on social media. The victim eventually went to the authorities and lodged a complaint against Ziyad in Bhuj Cyber ​​Crime.

The police have filed a complaint against him under Section 4 of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, and Sections 4, 6, and 10 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act since he sexually violated the girl when she was a minor. Furthermore, Sections 376(2)(n), 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as well as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked because she is from the Dalit community.

