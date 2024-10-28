New cases of grooming and love jihad have recently emerged from two different parts of the country. The first matter is from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the police have arrested Nihal Khan on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor Hindu girl who was his neighbour.

Nihal Khan had also pressured her to steal gold and silver jewelry, as well as cash, from her house. In a separate incident, Aman Khan has been accused of luring Hindu girls into his trap by posing as Aman Gupta, and exploiting them financially and physically in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The authorities have apprehended him.

The first case pertains to the Babupurva police station from Kanpur. On 14th October (Tuesday), the father of a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint which stated that his daughter was an intermediate student who was often molested by Nihal Khan who lived in the neighbourhood. She then suddenly went missing from her home and the family members couldn’t find her anywhere even after an extensive search. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

Gold earrings and other items worth Rs One lakh forty thousand were found missing from the house when they further looked into the matter. The complainant referred to Nihal Khan as the primary accused and demanded strict action against him. The police have filed a case under sections 74, 87 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On 26th October, the authorities nabbed him. According to Panchjanya, Nihal Khan has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with other sections including rape and forced conversion. The underage girl has been recovered and returned to her family while he has been sent to jail.

दिनांक-14.10.2024 को थाना बाबूपुरवा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत रहने वाले वादी ने सूचना दी कि उनकी लड़की को गैर संप्रदाय का पड़ोसी युवक बहला-फुसलाकर भगा ले जाने के प्रकरण में अभियोंग पंजीकृत कर पुलिस द्वारा 02 टीमें बनाई गई तत्पश्चात पीड़िता को बरामद कर लिया गया है एवं आरोपी को गिरफ्तार अन्य… pic.twitter.com/S3S3aIewHp — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 26, 2024

Nihal Khan lured the girl and then forced her to embrace Islam and marry her. He also took away her mobile phone. He confessed to the crime during interrogation. She disclosed to the cops that he introduced himself as Nishant and pushed her to become a Muslim when she learned about his true identity. He did not even allow her to meet or contact her parents.

Love jihad in Indore

The second occurrence of love jihad happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore where Mohammad Aman Khan, originally a resident of Chhatarpur, had been living for two years. Hindu Jagran Manch charged that he used to target Hindu girls in Indore by introducing himself as Aman Gupta. According to Rajkumar Tetwal, the district convener of the group. He not only applied tilak and tied kalawa (sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist, but he also used to visit the temple often. He gave his bogus identity when the workers of the Hindu organization caught him from Bhamori upon receiving the information, however, he revealed the truth later.

According to media reports, objectionable photos and videos of many Hindu girls were found when his mobile phone was checked. He had been staying with a Hindu girl in Bajrang Nagar for the last 1 year and her family was not aware of this. There were numerous pictures of him in his apartment that made him appear to be Hindu. The culprit used to go out to hotels to party and liquor bottles were discovered in his flat. Hindu Jagran Manch also accused him of manipulating Hindu girls to convert to Islam and physically exploiting them. He has been handed over to the police with all the evidence.

This is reportedly the fifth case of love jihad in a week in a private Tele-calling company located in Billion Convention in Indore, the perpetrator was also employed there. “We have also given full information about the company to the police. If similar cases of love jihad come to light in the firm, then the organization will take major action by gathering the entire Hindu society,” Hindu Jagran Manch warned. They further added, “Aman Khan has been handed over to Hira Nagar police station. The police are taking further action.”