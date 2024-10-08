Religiously motivated hate crimes against Hindus, and especially Hindu women, have been reported from across the country with remarkable frequency. In the latest occurrence, rickshaw driver Zubair Shabbir Khalifa reportedly trapped a girl by posing as a Hindu. The victim said that he also raped her while hiding his real identity. The matter pertains to Navsari in Gujarat where the authorities arrested the accused on her complaint and then took out a parade with him in the neighbourhood.

Zubair Shabbir Khalifa is reportedly originally from Adada village and works as a rickshaw driver in Navsari where he noticed the victim who was regularly seen in the area. He tracked her route and gave her a lift. Zubair introduced himself as Raj to the girl during their daily encounter and began escorting her to and from her house each day.

Once the girl began accompanying him every day, Zubair proceeded to manipulate the victim. According to her complaint, he stopped taking fare from her after some time. He responded that he drove the vehicle as a hobby when asked about the reason and added that he had 20 luxurious rickshaws that he gave on rent. He further mentioned that he spent the majority of his time in Dubai. The offender stated that he stayed there for six months and spent the remaining six in Navsari.

Gradually, the two became close friends. After some time, he proposed to her and the girl accepted it while referring to him as Raj. He then coerced her into marriage and frequently had sexual relations with her.

The Hindu girl broke up with Zubair as soon as his identity was exposed. However, her reaction enraged him and he pressured her to have physical relations with him. He even threatened to murder her when she refused. His behaviour scared her and she eventually decided to seek the help of the police.

The cops also assured her and took swift action in the matter. The perpetrator was immediately apprehended and further legal action was initiated against him. The police including senior officials even paraded him in public to set an example in Navsari.

Zoobair befriended a Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu boy & rap€d her. Gujarat Police arrested him when he was trying to flee.



The way he's walking, it seems the Gujarat police have treated him well.



Zero tolerance towards such elements in Gujarat. Good work @SP_Navsari.👏🏻… pic.twitter.com/7c0UjtFdaw — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 7, 2024

After parading the perpetrator from Eru Char Road in Navsari, the police also made him recreate the entire incident. They also confirmed that Zubair had lied about his identity to the victim and action was taken after her complaint. Officer Sanjay Rai added that the entire instance has been reconstructed. Further investigation is underway and more measures will be taken after the complete truth is disclosed.