Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Geeta Jain, expressed her displeasure over not being given a ticket from the Mira Bhayandar constituency, and announced that she would again contest the elections as an ‘independent’ candidate’.

Notably, Jain is the sitting independent MLA from the seat, but BJP announced Narendra Mehta as the candidate for the seat for the upcoming assembly polls.

She further claimed that she was promised a ticket by BJP leadership but was ultimately denied one at the last moment.

Speaking to ANI, Geeta Jain said, “Everyone knows that till last night, my name was doing rounds, and every senior right from Delhi to Mumbai had promised me of candidature from this seat. This decision is very unfortunate. The reason behind this decision should be asked to all the party seniors.”

The incumbent Independent MLA also questioned the party leaders why the party ticket was being given to someone who had “multiple criminal cases” registered against him.

“I want to ask all the party leaders, why are they trying to play with the image of the party by giving a ticket to people with so many FIRs and proven corruption charges? Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called me up and said there were some compulsions due to which they could not give me the ticket,” stated Jain.

BJP had fielded Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayander seat in the 2019 assembly polls as well, after which Jain rebelled and contested as an independent candidate. She won the contest by around 15,000 votes.

Jain has also served as BJP’s Mayor from Mira Bhayander in the past.

However, after the polls, Jain pledged her support to the Mahayuti alliance.

The assembly polls for the 288 seats are scheduled on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are gearing up and leaving no stone unturned for the assembly polls.

Mahayuti is the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). While, MVA is the coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT) (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (SCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Congress party.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Election came into force on October 15, 2024.

The notification for the election was issued on October 22. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

These application forms will be scrutinized today. Also, the nomination papers can be withdrawn on 4 November 2024.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.



(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)