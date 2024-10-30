Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: MLA Geeta Jain dismayed at not getting BJP ticket from Mira Bhayandar, says...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra: MLA Geeta Jain dismayed at not getting BJP ticket from Mira Bhayandar, says will contest as independent

BJP had fielded Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayander seat in the 2019 assembly polls as well, after which Jain rebelled and contested as an independent candidate. She won the contest by around 15,000 votes.

ANI
Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain upset at not getting BJP ticket
Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain, representational image via The Hindu
11

Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Geeta Jain, expressed her displeasure over not being given a ticket from the Mira Bhayandar constituency, and announced that she would again contest the elections as an ‘independent’ candidate’.

Notably, Jain is the sitting independent MLA from the seat, but BJP announced Narendra Mehta as the candidate for the seat for the upcoming assembly polls.

She further claimed that she was promised a ticket by BJP leadership but was ultimately denied one at the last moment.

Speaking to ANI, Geeta Jain said, “Everyone knows that till last night, my name was doing rounds, and every senior right from Delhi to Mumbai had promised me of candidature from this seat. This decision is very unfortunate. The reason behind this decision should be asked to all the party seniors.”

The incumbent Independent MLA also questioned the party leaders why the party ticket was being given to someone who had “multiple criminal cases” registered against him.

“I want to ask all the party leaders, why are they trying to play with the image of the party by giving a ticket to people with so many FIRs and proven corruption charges? Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called me up and said there were some compulsions due to which they could not give me the ticket,” stated Jain.

BJP had fielded Narendra Mehta from the Mira Bhayander seat in the 2019 assembly polls as well, after which Jain rebelled and contested as an independent candidate. She won the contest by around 15,000 votes.

Jain has also served as BJP’s Mayor from Mira Bhayander in the past.

However, after the polls, Jain pledged her support to the Mahayuti alliance.

The assembly polls for the 288 seats are scheduled on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Meanwhile, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance as well the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are gearing up and leaving no stone unturned for the assembly polls.

Mahayuti is the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). While, MVA is the coalition of Shiv Sena (UBT) (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (SCP) (Sharad Pawar faction) and the Congress party.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly Election came into force on October 15, 2024.

The notification for the election was issued on October 22. Tuesday was the last date for filing nomination papers.

These application forms will be scrutinized today. Also, the nomination papers can be withdrawn on 4 November 2024.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. 


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Canada: Trudeau’s minister testifies with same old claims against India, admits to leaking sensitive intelligence to WaPo ahead of meeting with NSA Doval

Anurag -
Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morrison testified against India and Home Minister Amit Shah claiming he was behind attacks on pro-Khalistani terrorists. he admitted to leaking sensitive information to WaPo ahead of meeting NSA Doval.
News Reports

Anti-Hindu ‘Hindus For Human Rights’, with ties to Islamists, calls on London’s Mayor to ‘cut off all ties’ with Hindu institutions that helped organise...

OpIndia Staff -
The anti-Hindu organisation HfHR, which has a history of siding with anti-India elements and terrorist organisations, was miffed since these Hindu institutions had participated in organising the Diwali festival at London's Trafalgar Square on October 27.

Bangladesh: Muslim mob carries out vandalism, wanted to lynch Hindu boy by accusing him of committing ‘blasphemy’

Maharashtra: Islamists abuse and threaten Hindu women over lighting up society on Diwali, video goes viral

Spanish PM Sanchez uses UPI transaction to buy Ganesh statue in Mumbai

BBC insinuates attack on Muslims after UP and Uttarakhand govts announce strict punishment for contamination of food with spit, urine and dirt

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com