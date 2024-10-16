On Monday, 14th October, a shocking incident came to light in Ghaziabad where a maid was found to have been feeding roti (flatbread) mixed with her own urine to a family for years. The maid, identified as Reena, had been working as a cook for the family of a real estate businessman for the past eight years. A recording of her urinating in a bowl and then kneading flour with it has gone viral on social media. OpIndia has accessed the FIR in the matter, which was registered after a complaint was filed by the family.

Source: UP police

On Monday, a woman from the Crossing Republic police station area approached the police to file a complaint against her maid. In her complaint, she told the police that her maid, Reena, had been working for her for the past eight years. On 14th October, she discovered, through a mobile recording, that the maid had urinated in a bowl in the kitchen and used the same bowl to knead the flour. She added that her family had been suffering from liver disease for several months. She suspected that the maid had been doing this for a long time. Based on her complaint, an FIR under Section 272 of the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS) was registered by the police.

UP के ग़ाज़ियाबाद में 8 साल से घर में काम करने वाली नौकरानी रीना पर आरोप है की वह किचन में ही बर्तन के अंदर मूत्र विसर्जन करके मूत्र में ही आटा गूंथ रोटी बनाती थी। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद नौकरानी रीना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है बताया जा रहा है की पूरा परिवार कई साल से बीमार है।… pic.twitter.com/Zp8mxrzJCx — ONN18 NEWS (@newsonn18) October 16, 2024

According to media reports, the family had been suffering from liver disease for the past few months. The doctors were unable to determine the reason behind the health issues they were facing. Moreover, there were incidents of theft of food items from the kitchen in recent times. Suspecting the maid, the woman placed a mobile phone with the camera running in video mode in the kitchen to record what was happening there.

When she checked the footage, the family was shocked to see the maid mixing urine in the dough for roti. In the video, the main can be urinating in a kitchen utensil and then using it to make dough.

Speaking to the media, the family said they had trusted Reena wholeheartedly. She had been with them through thick and thin, and they regarded her as a family member. There had been some incidents of theft in their house, but they had never suspected Reena.

As per reports, the maid has been arrested by the police. DCP Surendra Nath Tiwari said, “Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Crossings Republik police station. The accused maid Reena has been arrested. Investigation and further action are being taken in the matter.”

During the initial interrogation, Reena denied the allegations. She even swore that she could not even think of doing anything like this. But when the police showed her the footage, she refused to say anything. It is yet to be known why she was doing this and for how long.