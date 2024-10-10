On the evening of 8th October, a girl who was returning from a temple with her cousin was harassed and inappropriately touched by three young Muslim men on a bike. However, she responded by thrashing them with kicks and punches. They tried to escape, but she asked someone for a lift and followed them. She then caught hold of the perpetrators and beat them in the middle of the road. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Shoaib, Imran from Afzalgarh and Salman from Ghaziabad by the police.

The matter pertains to Kanth town of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. They attacked the girl when she was returning from a temple. When she reached Kumar Petrol Pump in the city, the three miscreants started harassing her and making obscene comments. However, instead of being scared, she started to beat them and fearlessly fought them. Seeing this, the attackers fled from the scene. But the brave girl followed them and caught hold of them.

The attackers hit her back, but she continued to fight them till the cops arrived at the scene after which they were apprehended. She also kept one of the accused holding by the collar, ensuring that he can’t escape. The accused have been arrested by the authorities.

A Hindu lioness returning from the temple was molested by three goons in Moradabad.



The brave girl caught hold of them, chased and beat them in the market!



The police have registered case and arrested accused molesters Mohammad Shoaib, Imran and Salman. pic.twitter.com/bqZZoH8sDF — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 10, 2024

The girl revealed that she was coming back home from the temple when the offenders passed lewd comments on her near the HP gas agency in the market. “At first I did not say anything and tolerated their remarks, but after a while, all three started chasing me. I stopped them and told them not to misbehave with me. However, the trio didn’t listen. They touched me indecently after which I ran behind the youths and caught one of them. When I started taking him to the police station, all three attacked me. I also retaliated with kicks and punches,” she stated.

The girl added, “They escaped from there to protest themselves. Afterwards, I took a lift on a bike and pursued them. I caught up with them after some distance and once again pummeled them. The police also arrived at the location after obtaining information about the incident.” She also got injured during this ordeal. She then submitted a complaint against them at the Kanth police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kanth stated that the police have arrested the perpetrators and a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against them under sections of molestation and assault. They were brought before the court, from where they were sent to jail. The girl has also been produced in the court to record her statement.