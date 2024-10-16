The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad Hindustan Murdabad’ slogans on the condition that he will salute the national flag and chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ 21 times, twice a month. The accused Faizal Khan alias Faizan was granted bail on this condition along with a personal bond of ₹50,000.

Faizal Khan was arrested in May this year for allegedly raising anti-national slogans in Bhopal.

Granting him bail, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal ordered that till the trial of the case goes on, Faizal Khan will have to go to Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on every 1st and 4th Tuesday of the month and salute the national flag at the police station building. Apart from this, he will also have to raise the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ 21 times. He has to arrive at the police station between 12 AM and 12 o’ clock on those two days in a month and mark his presence.

“Aforesaid condition has to be necessarily incorporated in bail papers. He shall also abide by all the conditions enumerated under Section 437(3) of Cr.P.C.,” the court order stated. The Court also directed the Bhopal Police Commissioner to ensure compliance with this condition for bail.

Faizal moved the high court seeking bail claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case. However, during the hearing, his counsel accepted that his client was seen shouting the anti-national slogan. Therefore, the advocate requested he should be released on bail by imposing some stringent conditions.

The prosecution lawyer opposed the bail plea saying that he is a habitual offender and 14 criminal cases are registered against him. The state counsel said that in the video, he could be seen openly shouting slogans against the country in which he is born and brought up.

The state counsel also submitted that if the accused is not satisfied in India, he can opt to live in the country of his choice, for which he raised zindabad slogans.

Considering all the facts and arguments in the matter, the single judge bench agreed to grant him bail against the condition of saluting national flag and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

A resident of Mandideep in Raisen district, Faizal runs a puncture shop in Bhopal. He was arrested after a video went viral showing him raising Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad slogans in Bhopal. After the video appeared on social media, Bajrang Dal activists reached his puncture shop on Misrod area, nabbed him, and took him to the police station.

The Hindu activists also raised slogans demanding action in front of the police station. After that, a complaint was filed against him based on the video.