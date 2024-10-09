Wednesday, October 9, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Act of dehumanisation and continued colonial violence': Nagaland CM seeks centre's intervention to stop...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Act of dehumanisation and continued colonial violence’: Nagaland CM seeks centre’s intervention to stop proposed auction of Naga human skull in UK

Following objections, the 19th-century horned Naga skull was taken down from the listed items for auction on the auction house's website as of Tuesday evening.

OpIndia Staff
Nagaland CM seeks Centre's intervention to stop proposed UK auction of 19th-century horned Naga skull (Image cource: TIE, News18)
1

On Tuesday, October 8, the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio wrote to the Union Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, to intervene in halting the proposed auction of a 19th-century horned Naga human skull in the UK.

The Nagaland CM described the planned auction of a Naga person’s skull as “dehumanising” and an act of “ongoing colonial violence.”

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s letter to MEA was prompted by a letter from the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR), an organization of Church leaders and civil society representatives, which had contacted him on Monday (October 7) regarding the matter. In his letter, Rio emphasized that the planned auction was received “negatively” by all sections of society in Nagaland, describing it as a deeply emotional and sacred issue for the Naga people.  

He highlighted that “the human remains of any deceased person rightfully belong to their people and their homeland.” Rio further remarked that the auctioning of human remains not only offends the sentiments of the Naga people but also represents a “dehumanizing act and a continuation of colonial violence” against their community.

Urging the Ministry of External Affairs to engage with the Indian High Commission in the UK to prevent the auction from proceeding, Rio stated, “We call on the Government of India to take all necessary steps to safeguard the rights and sentiments of our people.”

The item, described as a “19th century horned Naga skull,” had been slated for auction by the prominent auction house, The Swan at Tetsworth, on October 9. It was initially valued at £3,500-4,500. However, following objections, the 19th-century horned Naga skull was taken down from the listed items for auction on the auction house’s website as of Tuesday evening.

The 19th-century horned Naga skull that was to be auctioned in the UK (Source: nagalandtribune.in)

Meanwhile, numerous users on X voiced their shock and disapproval, describing the situation as “outrageous and disrespectful” to indigenous communities.

Dr. Dolly Kikon, Director of the Centre for South Asian Studies at the University of California, called for an immediate halt to the auction and encouraged others to join in the demand.

For years, the Naga community has been working to repatriate ancestral human remains from the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, England. These remains are part of a collection of around 6,500 Naga artefacts gathered during British colonial expansion and have been stored in the museum for more than a century.

The repatriation process began in 2020, with the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) playing a pivotal role in facilitating these efforts. In its letter to Chief Minister Rio, the FNR highlighted its ongoing work and emphasized, “The need to prioritize the repatriation of Naga ancestral human remains is more pressing than ever.”

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnaga, naga skull, nagaland, uk, auction, artefacts, indian artefacts, jaishankar, s jaishankar, mea, neiphiu rio
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

After Haryana victory, PM Modi talks about the national and international conspiracies being hatched to weaken India and Congress’ involvement: Details

ANI -

The Hindu admits it added lines in Kerala CM interview at the request of PR firm: How Radia Tapes scam showed journalists made good...

Rukma Rathore -

The complete story: How anti-Hindu hate factory of ‘We Dravidians’, with connections to DMK, Kuki extremists, anti-India separatist was shut down

Dibakar Dutta -

Online radicalisation in India rising with escalating conflict in West Asia: Security agencies warn MHA

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader Abdul Moeed led Bahraich’s Islamist mob that raised slogans to ‘behead’ 14-yr-old Hindu student: Victim’s family says comments of Muslim student started...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

The farce of famed ‘Kashmiriyat’: All 13 Kashmiri Pandits who fought assembly elections from the Valley lose deposit

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Jabbar Khan and Musheer Ahmed try to kill Deputy Chief Medical Officer by mixing critically-ill TB patient’s phlegm in his food

OpIndia Staff -

Haryana Elections: Congress dominates Muslim and Jat majority areas, BJP trumps that by winning elsewhere and getting historic 3rd successive term

Anurag -

Gujarat: Zubair becomes Raj to befriend Hindu girl, threatens when the Hindu girl ends relationship after learning of his real identity, booked and paraded...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu boy retaliates to video of Mufti Salman Azhari shared by Muslim classmate, mob chants ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’: Details of the video and...

Anurag -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com