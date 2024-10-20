Sunday, October 20, 2024
Updated:

Who is Navya Haridas, the BJP candidate fielded from Wayanad against Priyanka Gandhi for upcoming bypoll

Navya Haridas was previously fielded by the BJP from the Kozhikode South constituency during the 2021 Kerala Vidhan Sabha election.

OpIndia Staff
Navya Haridas (left, Priyanka Gandhi (right), images via Amar Ujala and Mint
21

On Saturday (19th October), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Navya Haridas as its candidate for the upcoming Wayanad bypoll, which is scheduled to take place on 13th November this year.

Navya Haridas is the General Secretary (Kerala unit) of BJP Mahila Morcha. She is 39 years old and has served as a 2-time councillor in Kozhikode Municipal Corporation.

An engineer by education, Navya Haridas was previously fielded by the BJP from the Kozhikode South constituency during the 2021 Kerala Vidhan Sabha election.

While speaking to India Today, she stated, “People in the Wayanad need some advancement there. The Congress family is not actually meeting the requirements of the people of Wayanad.”

Naya Haridas emphasised, “From this election onwards, Wayanad residents need a better member in Parliament who can address their issues. I have administrative experience like I have been elected twice as a councillor in Kerala.”

“So, for the last eight years, I have been in the political field, serving the people, knowing their problems, and always being with them,” she pointed out.

Congress party dynast Rahul Gandhi won from both Amethi and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and chose to vacate the latter. The grand old party is now fielding his sister Priyanka from the seat, with a substantial Muslim population.

The results for the bypoll will be declared on 23rd November 2024.

OpIndia Staff
