Sunday, October 27, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMumbai: Stampede at Bandra train terminus – 9 injured, 2 critical; incident occurred due...
News Reports
Updated:

Mumbai: Stampede at Bandra train terminus – 9 injured, 2 critical; incident occurred due to heavy Diwali rush

Mumbai has a history of stampedes at railway stations. In September 2017, 22 people were killed and 35 reportedly injured following a stampede that broke out on the pedestrian bridge connecting two stations

OpIndia Staff
Bandra Terminus in Mumbai where stampede injured nine passengers amid heavy rush
The Bandra Terminus stampede in Mumbai left nine injured, with overcrowding reported as the cause. (Image: SS from viral videos)
1

On the intervening night of 27th and 28th October, at least nine people were injured following a stampede at the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 2 AM on Platform number 1 before the departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Reports suggest that the stampede took place due to a heavy rush at the terminus. When the train arrived, passengers hurried to board the train, leading to the stampede. The injured passengers have been shifted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the train was scheduled to depart at 5:10 AM but arrived at the station at 2:55 AM. Passengers panicked and rushed to board the train, leading to the incident.

News agency PTI quoted officials and identified the injured passengers of the Mumbai Bandra Railway Station Terminus stampede. They have been identified as 40-year-old Shabhir Abdul Rehman, 28-year-old Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta, 30-year-old Ravindra Harihar Chuma, 29-year-old Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati, 27-year-old Sanjay Tilakram Kangay, 18-year-old Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav, 25-year-old Mohammad Shareef Shaikh, 19-year-old Indrajith Sahani, and 18-year-old Noor Mohammad Shaikh.

Mumbai has a history of stampedes at railway stations. In September 2017, 22 people were killed and 35 reportedly injured following a stampede that broke out on the pedestrian bridge connecting two stations in Mumbai. As per reports, sudden rains caused water accumulation at the stations leading to people taking foot over bridge to commute which led to chaos.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com