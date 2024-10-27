On the intervening night of 27th and 28th October, at least nine people were injured following a stampede at the Bandra Terminus station in Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 2 AM on Platform number 1 before the departure of the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express. Reports suggest that the stampede took place due to a heavy rush at the terminus. When the train arrived, passengers hurried to board the train, leading to the stampede. The injured passengers have been shifted to Bhabha Hospital for treatment.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visulas from Bandra Terminus where 9 people have been injured in a stampede due to a rush on platform number 1 of the Terminus Injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital: BMC

According to reports, the train was scheduled to depart at 5:10 AM but arrived at the station at 2:55 AM. Passengers panicked and rushed to board the train, leading to the incident.

A stampede at Platform No. 1, Bandra Terminus, occurred at 5:10 a.m. on October 27 as heavy passenger rush led to overcrowding. Train No. 22921, the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, saw heightened demand, resulting in nine reported injuries, including two in critical condition



News agency PTI quoted officials and identified the injured passengers of the Mumbai Bandra Railway Station Terminus stampede. They have been identified as 40-year-old Shabhir Abdul Rehman, 28-year-old Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta, 30-year-old Ravindra Harihar Chuma, 29-year-old Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati, 27-year-old Sanjay Tilakram Kangay, 18-year-old Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav, 25-year-old Mohammad Shareef Shaikh, 19-year-old Indrajith Sahani, and 18-year-old Noor Mohammad Shaikh.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Due rush on platform number 1 of Bandra Terminus, 9 people have been injured in a stampede. Police took the injured passengers to a hospital

Mumbai has a history of stampedes at railway stations. In September 2017, 22 people were killed and 35 reportedly injured following a stampede that broke out on the pedestrian bridge connecting two stations in Mumbai. As per reports, sudden rains caused water accumulation at the stations leading to people taking foot over bridge to commute which led to chaos.



