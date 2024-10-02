Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Updated:

Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan concludes 11-day-long Prayashchit Deeksha at Tirumala

Kalyan arrived on foot through the Alipiri staircase on Tuesday night and climbed the 3,550 stairs while chanting Lord Govinda's name.

OpIndia Staff
pawan kalyan
(Image via JSP's X handle)
4

Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan completed his Prpayashchit Deeksha in Tirumala today. Having recently arrived at Tirumala, he stopped by the Srivara temple during the VIP break before formally retiring from the Prayaschitta Diksha, a type of atonement he has been observing since the Tirumala Laddu controversy erupted.

Pawan Kalyan started this atonement initiation on the 22nd of September citing complaints about the purported use of contaminated ghee in the manufacturing of Srivari Laddu. Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to the cause included an 11-day atonement period following allegations that pig fat and other outrageous elements had been used to make the  Tirupati temple prasadam.

Kalyan arrived on foot through the Alipiri staircase on Tuesday night and climbed the 3,550 stairs while chanting Lord Govinda’s name. Following his “Prayashchit”, Pawan Kalyan will stay in Tirumala today and will attend the Tirupati Varahi Sabha on Thursday.

After the darshan, the Jana Sena supremo visited the Anna Prasadam complex and had meals with devotees. He spoke with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities.

Taking to X, TTD informed about the Deputy CM’s visit and said: “Honorable Deputy CM Sri K. Pawan Kalyan offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala. He received Vedaseervachanam from the Veda Parayanamdars and Theertha Prasadam from the TTD Additional EO. Later, he partook in Annaprasadam at the Matrushri Tharigonda Vengamamba Annadana Bhavan.”

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party said: “The Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who undertook the initiation for the preservation of Sanatana Dharma, visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Wednesday and ended the initiation. As part of his 11-day-long initiation, it is known that he took the responsibility of protecting Sanatana Dharma in the background of some recent developments. Sri Pawan Kalyan, who reached Tirumala by stairs from Alipiri on Tuesday night, entered the temple through the Mahadwara along with his two daughters Adya Konidela and Palina Anjani Konidela during the VIP break darshan on Wednesday morning and visited the Lord. Shri Pawan Kalyan, who went to visit Swami with his two daughters, performed special pujas and placed the Varahi Declaration at Swami’s feet and participated in special pujas. Later, Vedic scholars blessed Sri Pawan Kalyan in Sri Ranganayakula Mandapam in the temple premises and presented teertha prasada along with Swami’s picture.”

“Reception of Annaprasada: After darshan of Swami, Sri Pawan Kalyan directly visited Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nityannadana Center run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. The temple authorities also welcomed Sri Pawan Kalyan at the Annadana Kendra. The pattern of giving food to the devotees was observed. After that, they received Annaprasad along with common devotees,” the Jana Sena Party continued.

Notably, on 22nd September, Pawan Kalyan started ‘Prayaschit Deeksha’ with a puja at the Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nambur, Guntur district. The firebrand leader sought Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s blessings in Tirumala to get strength to purge the sins of the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government. Janasena Party leader said that he was shocked after he came to know about the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati Laddu Prasadam, adding that he feels guilty for not being able to find out, in the beginning, the sin committed by the previous government.

Pay
