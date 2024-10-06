Sunday, October 6, 2024
RG Kar Hospital: Doctors, interns, and house staff expelled for sexual misconduct, threat culture, and forceful collection of money

Notably, these people were expelled for sexual misconduct in the hospital, encouraging 'threat culture, and also for forceful collection of money.

OpIndia Staff
A 31-yr-old PG trainee doctor was brutally raped and killed in RG Kar medical college and hospital
RG Kar Medical College (Image Source: AajKaal)
RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. After the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the hospital, severe protests broke out all across India, and particularly in Bengal. Now the Hospital is engulfed in another controversy as it expelled 10 people, including Doctors, interns, and house staff.

Notably, these people were expelled for sexual misconduct in the hospital, encouraging ‘threat culture, and also for forceful collection of money. Reportedly, Among those expelled, there were people close to the previous RG Kar Principal Sandeep Ghosh, on whose watch the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor took place.

As per reports, the expelled individuals were allegedly threatening others to fail examinations or get them ousted from the hostel, forcing other juniors to join a particular political party, involved in sexual harassment and misconduct, forceful collection of money, lodging of false FIRs against students and even physical violence.

Among those expelled is Ashish Pandey, a house staff member close to former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with financial irregularities and corruption.

According to reports, the expelled individuals have also been accused of coercing juniors into purchasing drugs and alcohol during late-night hours and forcing them to perform obscene acts in the boys’ common room. Apart from that, the accusations include physical violence against students residing in the Hostel.

Following the enquiry conducted by the  Institutional Enquiry Committee, the institute decided to expel these individuals. Not only that, among these, the ones accused of “substantial evidence of sexual harassment against women” have been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for further investigation and action.

