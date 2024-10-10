The members of the Muslim community are retracting their own statements regarding the illegally constructed mosque in the Sanjauli area of Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla. They had earlier proposed to demolish the unlawful part of the building in the wake of major protests by the local Hindu community. However, the Muslims are now threatening to take the matter to the high court.

Notably, the Municipal Commissioner Court on Saturday ordered the demolition of illegally built three floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. The Court gave two months to the Masjid committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.

However, despite the demolition order, the Muslims aren’t taking any action to remove the unauthorised portion of the mosque in the Mandi region which was erected on land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD). The mosque committee was provided a 30-day deadline by a local court to dismantle the mosque’s illegal part.

Hindus took to the streets, launched massive demonstrations and observed shutdowns against these illegal constructions and demanded their demolition. Afterwards, the Sanjauli mosque’s committee applied to the Municipal Corporation office and asked them to remove the illegal portion of the building which they claimed was constructed by outsiders who came there. The Muslims assured that they had no objection to the action and alleged that they wanted to do this in the name of brotherhood and harmony.

On 5th October the Municipal Corporation approved the submission and decided to take action. Shimla’s Municipal Corporation Commissioner also issued directives in this regard and approved the mosque’s three storeys to be dismantled. The mosque committee is set to receive a formal directive on this as well, shortly. However, the All Himachal Muslims Organisation has decided to approach the high court in opposition to the move. The decision was made during a meeting on 9th October which was organised by the group in Shimla.

अपने असली रंग में आए ये दोगले।



संजौली अवैध मस्जिद निर्माण को तोड़ने से मुकरा मुस्लिम समुदाय बोला कोर्ट में ऊपर तक जायेंगे।

एक तो अवैध निर्माण ऊपर से जब उसे तोड़ने के आदेश आए है तो उसके खिलाफ ऊपर कोर्ट में जाने को तैयार इतनी हिम्मत यूं ही नहीं पीछे कोई तो है इनके।#SaveHimachal pic.twitter.com/Dm1mqUnE6q — Gems of Himachal (@GemsHimachal) October 9, 2024

The Muslim group declared that it would challenge the order in the high court and fight for the right to freedom of religion for all Muslims. It further claimed that the decision is beyond facts and cannot be accepted at any cost. The Sanjauli Mosque Committee, however, denied such claims. According to the committee, it is satisfied with the Municipal Corporation’s decision. They stated that it was their own choice and had disassociated themselves from the Muslim organization’s decision.

The head of the Mosque Committee, Latif, asserted that he will begin demolishing the mosque’s undamaged portion as soon as a copy of the order is received. Additionally, he charged the Muslim outfit with inciting individuals. Notably, Congress minister Anirudh Singh also highlighted that the mosque was unlawful, in his speech in the state assembly which caused a split between the party leaders.

Hindu organization’s ultimatum on Mandi’s Mosque

Hindu organizations have issued an ultimatum about the illegally constructed mosque in Mandi. The Municipal Corporation declared the construction of the mosque on Jail Road in Mandi as illegal in the month of September and issued a notice regarding its demolition. It also cut off the electricity and water connection of the mosque. The illegal part of the mosque has to be demolished by 12th October. However, Muslims have still not taken any steps to implement the order which has infuriated the Hindus who warned to surround the Municipal Corporation office if the situation persists.