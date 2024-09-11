On 11th September, Shimla experienced tumultuous scenes as residents and police clashed during a protest march against unauthorized construction inside a mosque complex in the Sanjauli area. Images showed demonstrators smashing police barriers and guards using water cannons and lathi charges to subdue the crowd. Protesters were heard shouting slogans including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Himachal Ne Thaana Hai, Devbhoomi Ko Bachana Hai.”

The state government had issued prohibitory orders in the area, and the demonstration was conducted during a bandh (strike) called by Hindu groups. Stones were allegedly pelted at the cops.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Police lathi-charge the protestors in order to disperse them while they are on their way to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/u6MZxlpYdu — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

The demonstrators took down the barricades and went through the Dhalli tunnel, which goes to the Sanjauli area, the site of the unlawful construction. As the people made their way to the mosque, police used water cannons and lathi-charges to scatter the enraged crowd. Congress Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated, “The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and the government too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there. So, police have taken preventive measures. Section 163 has been imposed there and the area has to be turned into a police camp so that no situation arises which would raise questions on the law and order in the state.”

“As far as the construction of that illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub-judice. The government will take a decision after the hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found to be illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished,” he further added. Prohibitive measures have been put in place in the area following growing tensions and a call for a strike. The directive will be imposed from 7 am until 11:59 pm on 11th September.

#WATCH | Shimla Protests | Himachal Pradesh: Protestors remove the barricading and enter the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest rally against the alleged illegal construction of a Mosque in the Sanjauli area pic.twitter.com/zz4nfmMgao — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) section 163, which prohibits the assembly of more than five people without permission and the carrying of lethal weapons and armaments, including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords, has been enforced by District Magistrate Anupam Kashyap. Hindu organisations also arranged a large-scale demonstration on 5th September in Chaura Maidan in the city, close to Sanjauli and the Vidhan Sabha, to voice their demands.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on 10th September that a committee would be formed to draft a policy for street vendors and licenses would only be granted following their verification. His statement came amid protests and the conflict between two communities after a deadly attack on Hindu traders by some Muslim youths on 30th August which triggered the unrest.

He stated that while protest is a right, it should be done peacefully and without causing damage to property owned by the government. Additionally, he alleged that the law would take its course and a local municipal court was hearing the case about the suspected illicit development inside the Sanjauli mosque. The matter has been sub-judice for the last 14 years and the next hearing will commence on 5th October.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the state’s Congress government and charged, “Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state. There have hardly been any community conflicts here. But, now the situation which has emerged, the government should have taken active measures against it, and people are agitated because of the delay. The sentiments of the Hindus and the local people must be respected. Imposing BNSS 163 is an attempt to suppress the voice of the people. There should be peaceful protests within the limits of the law. I urge the government that if it is an unauthorised construction, then this problem should be solved soon.”

Notably, the issue of unlawful construction also led to a dispute between Congress leaders after party MLA Harish Janartha asserted that the mosque was constructed before 1960 on Waqf Board-owned property. However, he added that three floors were illegally added in 2010 and claimed that they were demolished. According to him, the mosque was being used by both local Muslims and outsiders. Some elements, he claimed, were inflaming the issue.

However, Minister Anuridh Singh countered him and highlighted, “I am not against any community but they started work in 2010 without permission. Afterwards, unauthorised construction of 2500 square feet was completed. A hearing was again held on the matter in 2012, however, these people didn’t comply. There were four more illegally built floors by 2019. How was the four-story building constructed by 2019 when the lawsuit was still pending in 2010? Where was the administration sleeping? There’s another surprising detail, the government of Himachal Pradesh owns the land (where the mosque is built),” during a speech in the assembly.

“Our administration does not oppose anyone. However, I would ask the chief minister to ascertain the origins of every person involved in this. Women now find it challenging to go around the Sanjauli market. Objectionalibale comments are passed. I have personally witnessed it. They have a habit of engaging in illegal activities. They built a 5-storey mosque. This entire matter should be investigated,” he declared in the house.