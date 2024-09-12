A half-day market shutdown on 12th September from 10 am to 1 pm has been called by the Shimla Vyapar Mandal in response to the unlawful construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli region of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The bandh (strike) is being observed one day after a significant agitation by Hindu organisations and locals which resulted in lathi charges and water cannons on the demonstrators which resulted in wounds to at least ten people.

All stores in the city and surrounding areas were closed and a march was held by the Lower Bazar area traders to the District Collector’s office. Most of the private hotels, restaurants and shops were shut as the trade unions participated in the shutdown.

“We are carrying out this protest against the lathi charge that was used on our brothers yesterday who were heading towards Sanjauli. We just want to say that the lathi charge just shows the failure of the government,” Vinod Lakhanpal, one of the protesters stated. “We are carrying the protest till 1 pm today. After this, if the government does not meet our demands, we will take action,” warned another person.

“Peaceful protests by Hindu organisations were being done yesterday. But the administration instigated them and launched a lathi charge on them. We are protesting against that. We are Hindus first. We demand that SP (Superintendent of Police) Shimla be removed from his post,” demanded Shimla Beopar Mandal president Sanjeev Thakur. He added that there was a complete shutdown in the town as the traders joined the protest.

Protesters had assembled in Sabzi Mandi Dhalli at the invitation of several Hindu groups and carried signs reading “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hindu Ekta Zindabad” as they marched towards the Sanjauli market. While another crowd formed at Sanjauli Chowk, the agitators ripped down a roadblock that had been built near the Dhalli tunnel. Police dispersed them with water cannons and lathi charges as they broke over a second barricade close to the mosque. Police also detained a few activists, including Hindu Jagran Manch secretary Kamal Gautam.

Meanwhile, Minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed, “The agitation that happened in the Sanjauli area of the state is concerning. The government sympathises with the protestors. We want the issues to be solved, and everything should be done according to the law. This matter has been pending for a long period. As far as the construction of illegal buildings is concerned, the government has taken cognisance of it. I have also strongly said in the assembly that as soon as the decision comes on this within the ambit of law action will be taken, it will be demolished if it is found to be illegal. But we have to move ahead with the process of law. We want an atmosphere of peace to prevail in Himachal Pradesh.”

The government, he claimed, was gravely concerned about the deteriorating situation and the developments were being closely monitored by the authorities. “We are in touch with the central leadership and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and myself have talked to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and party in-charge Rajiv Shukla and they are also concerned that there was no deterioration in the law and order situation,” he informed.

Background of the issue

The 14-year-long dispute took a violent turn when some Muslim youths launched a deadly assault with rods and sticks on Hindu traders in the Malyana region on 30th August. 37-year-old businessman Vikram Singh endured critical injuries while four other businessmen were also hurt. The incident further escalated the tensions as the local Hindu community took to the streets to protest against the attack as well as the illegal mosque.

Waqf Board recently gave a submission to a Shimla court that it owns the mosque and the argument was only about its further development. The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s court heard both parties in the mosque case and fixed the next hearing for 5th October.

On the other hand, the matter was also raised in the state assembly which sparked disagreements among the leaders of the ruling Congress party. According to MLA Harish Janartha, the mosque was built on land owned by the Waqf Board before 1960. He did, however, add that three stories were erected unlawfully in 2010 and asserted that they were taken down. He claimed that both outsiders and local Muslims were using the mosque and alleged that some elements were exacerbating the problem.

Minister Anuridh Singh, however, refuted him during his speech in the house and pointed out, “I am not against any community but they started work in 2010 without permission. Afterwards, unauthorised construction of 2500 square feet was completed. A hearing was again held on the matter in 2012, however, these people didn’t comply. There were four more illegally built floors by 2019. How was the four-story building constructed by 2019 when the lawsuit was still pending in 2010? Where was the administration sleeping? There’s another surprising detail, the government of Himachal Pradesh owns the land (where the mosque is built).” He also asked how a map was approved on the government land.

He further added, “Our administration does not oppose anyone. However, I would ask the chief minister to ascertain the origins of every person involved in this. Women now find it challenging to go around the Sanjauli market. Objectionalibale comments are passed. I have personally witnessed it. They have a habit of engaging in illegal activities. They built a 5-storey mosque. This entire matter should be investigated.”

