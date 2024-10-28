Assam CM and BJP co-in-charge of the Jharkhand election, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused the Hemant Soren led state government of letting “intruders” enter the state and said that the main priority is to throw out infiltrators from Santhal Paragana.

He stated that in the Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing and the Muslim population is increasing.

“…I ignite fire against infiltrators. Lord Hanuman had also set fire in Lanka. We have to set fire against infiltrators and make Jharkhand a golden land. In Santhal Pargana, the tribal population is decreasing and the Muslim population is increasing. Not every Muslim is an infiltrator but how is the population of Muslims increasing every 5 years? Is a family giving birth to 10-12 children? If families are not giving birth to so many children, then definitely people are coming from outside. This is simple mathematics. We will win the elections but that is not the main priority, it is to throw out infiltrators from Santhal Paragana and justice for women…,” he said.

Earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that that neither the Congress nor the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are concerned about the tribals due to vote bank politics.

He also said that Bangladeshi infiltrators are behind the 11 per cent rise in the Muslim population in Santhal Pargana and added that the Bharatiya Janata Party will not sit peacefully until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back.

Speaking to ANI, Nishikant Dubey said, “In 1951, the population of Muslims was 9 per cent, today it is 24 per cent. Throughout the country, Muslims have increased by 4 per cent and in our Santhal Pargana, it has increased by 15 per cent, these 11 per cent are Bangladeshi infiltrators and the government of Jharkhand is accepting this. Due to vote-bank politics, neither the Congress nor the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are concerned about the tribals. Until Bangladeshi infiltrators are sent back, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not sit peacefully, this is not the issue of the election, this is the national issue.”

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20. A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in Jharkhand and there are 1.31 crore male and 1.29 crore female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters and there are 66.84 lakh young voters.

