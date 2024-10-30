UP: Amjad and 4 others assaulted minor Hindu Girls in Saharanpur; Dalit youth who tried to rescue them abused with casteist slurs, thrashed

A case of molestation of minor Hindu girl students has come to light in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The schoolgirls were dragged to a man Bablu Qureshi’s shop and were assaulted when they protested. A knife was put on their neck. A Dalit youth who went to save them was also attacked. The incident transpired on 26th October. People from the Hindu community gathered near the police station and demonstrated as soon as they learned of the incident.

A young Muslim man named Amjad was arrested on 28th October while the authorities have been searching for the other perpetrators who are absconding. Cops are conducting raids to nab them.

This incident occurred in the Nakur police station area of ​​​​Saharanpur. The father of a 16-year-old girl filed a complaint and informed her that she was returning from coaching after studying tuition with her four friends at 5:35 pm on 26th October. All of them are underage. Five people were seated in Bablu Qureshi’s shuttering shop, which is on the way, and his son Amjad was also one of them.

According to the father, the culprits pulled two of the five girls inside the shop by grabbing their hands and hair. They also thrashed the duo and stated, “I have been telling you for so many days to give your mobile number, but you are not understanding.” One of them even held a knife to the neck of the complainant’s daughter. They also made obscene gestures to the girls and threatened, “No one will be able to save you today.” The scared girls started to shout and their three friends, who were standing outside the store requested the passersby for assistance.

A young man Rajkumar Valmiki was walking past the location when he heard the desperate pleas and stormed inside the shop to rescue the victims. He asked the offenders to leave the girls, however, they attacked him with casteist slurs and declared, “Saale, bh**gi (sweeper) run away from here.” Two of them even began to beat him with iron rods and sticks. Some villagers arrived there after hearing the commotion and upon entering the store, they witnessed that the accused were assaulting the girls and the Dalit man.

The five accused fled when they saw the throng approaching. One of them left his Hero Honda Passion on the spot as they were escaping. Some Muslim women, meanwhile, threw stones at the assembling Hindus from their rooftops in an attempt to protect the assailants. The cops arrived at the scene immediately after gaining information about the occurrence and somehow managed the situation. The girl’s father has demanded strict action against the five men. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. The girls are reportedly between 15 and 16 years old. Members of the Hindu community gathered at the police station in protest of the instance and also asked for strict action against the accused. The police then registered a case and started searching for them.

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act have been invoked against them. The cops, who were persistent in their raids, eventually succeeded and captured Amjad. Efforts are now underway to identify other offenders with the help of the evidence and apprehend them.