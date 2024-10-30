On Wednesday, 30th October, Anurag Yadav, also known as Chhotu, a 17-year-old national-level Taekwondo athlete from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was tragically murdered, with his head severed from his body. The killing is reportedly linked to a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village which falls under the jurisdiction of Gaurabadshahpur police station. The accused persons are believed to have used a sword to murder the minor athlete.

As per the reports, Anurag, a student at Raj College, was an accomplished Taekwondo player and had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal at the Open Nationals in Noida.

Anurag was bursting his teeth this morning outside his house in Kabruddinpur village of Gaurabadshahpur police station area. Suddenly, a youth from the neighbourhood arrived with a sword and attacked the youth. Anurag tried to flee and ran some distance, but the attacker chased him and hit his neck with the sharp sword. The blow was so powerful that the head was separated from the body. The killer then fled from the scene.

His severed dead body was discovered in a field approximately 500 meters from his home, sparking widespread panic and outrage in the area. His mother was inconsolable after the incident, and kept crying for a long time hugging the severed head of her son.

The incident took place in the home village of Zafarabad MLA Jagdish Narayan Rai. Police arrived at the scene immediately after informed and initiated an investigation into the murder. Jaunpur District Magistrate Dineshchandra and Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma also visited the site and met with the family of the deceased minor athlete.

As per the local reports, the DM directed ADM Ram Akshbar Chauhan to investigate the land dispute and submit a report within three days. Police teams from three stations were present at the scene. SP Ajay Pal Sharma meanwhile confirmed that the teenager was murdered due to a land dispute, and several suspects have been detained for questioning.

“The incident stems from a land dispute that has been ongoing between two parties for approximately 40-45 years. In this dispute, individuals named Ramesh and Lalta attacked and killed members of the opposing party. Currently, the DM and I are present at the site, and an investigation is being conducted. Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway,” he said.

आज की सरकार और अपराध में एक अजीब सा विरोधाभासी संबंध है। एक तरफ़ दोनों साथ-साथ हैं; तो वहीं दूसरी तरह सरकार जितनी कमज़ोर और निष्क्रिय होती जा रही है, अपराधी उतने ही ताक़तवर और सक्रिय होते जा रहे हैं।



यूपी कहे आज का, नहीं चाहिए भाजपा! pic.twitter.com/WWRiZXDcjY — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 30, 2024

Shortly after the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath administration. “A complex, contradictory relationship exists between the government and crime today. On one hand, they appear intertwined, yet as the government becomes weaker and more inactive, criminals seem to grow more powerful and active,” he said in a tweet.