Wednesday, October 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 17 years old national level taekwondo player Anurag Yadav beheaded in Jaunpur...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 17 years old national level taekwondo player Anurag Yadav beheaded in Jaunpur over land dispute

Anurag, a student at Raj College, was an accomplished Taekwondo player and had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal at the Open Nationals in Noida.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Anurag Yadav, 17, national level taekwondo player mudered in Jaunpur over land dispute, details
Image- Amar Ujala
10

On Wednesday, 30th October, Anurag Yadav, also known as Chhotu, a 17-year-old national-level Taekwondo athlete from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was tragically murdered, with his head severed from his body. The killing is reportedly linked to a land dispute in Kabiruddinpur village which falls under the jurisdiction of Gaurabadshahpur police station. The accused persons are believed to have used a sword to murder the minor athlete.

As per the reports, Anurag, a student at Raj College, was an accomplished Taekwondo player and had won a bronze medal in the Indo-Nepal International Taekwondo Competition in Chandauli and a silver medal at the Open Nationals in Noida.

Anurag was bursting his teeth this morning outside his house in Kabruddinpur village of Gaurabadshahpur police station area. Suddenly, a youth from the neighbourhood arrived with a sword and attacked the youth. Anurag tried to flee and ran some distance, but the attacker chased him and hit his neck with the sharp sword. The blow was so powerful that the head was separated from the body. The killer then fled from the scene.

His severed dead body was discovered in a field approximately 500 meters from his home, sparking widespread panic and outrage in the area. His mother was inconsolable after the incident, and kept crying for a long time hugging the severed head of her son.

The incident took place in the home village of Zafarabad MLA Jagdish Narayan Rai. Police arrived at the scene immediately after informed and initiated an investigation into the murder. Jaunpur District Magistrate Dineshchandra and Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma also visited the site and met with the family of the deceased minor athlete.

As per the local reports, the DM directed ADM Ram Akshbar Chauhan to investigate the land dispute and submit a report within three days. Police teams from three stations were present at the scene. SP Ajay Pal Sharma meanwhile confirmed that the teenager was murdered due to a land dispute, and several suspects have been detained for questioning.

“The incident stems from a land dispute that has been ongoing between two parties for approximately 40-45 years. In this dispute, individuals named Ramesh and Lalta attacked and killed members of the opposing party. Currently, the DM and I are present at the site, and an investigation is being conducted. Some accused have been detained, and they are being interrogated, with further legal actions underway,” he said.

Shortly after the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath administration. “A complex, contradictory relationship exists between the government and crime today. On one hand, they appear intertwined, yet as the government becomes weaker and more inactive, criminals seem to grow more powerful and active,” he said in a tweet.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ayodhya is celebrating the first Diwali after the consecration of Ram temple, know why it is being called “Mahaparva”

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Doctor Noor Alam rapes a woman after injecting her with a sedative, blackmails her with obscene video; victim attempts suicide

OpIndia Staff -

Disengagement by India and China in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed, coordinated patrolling to start soon

ANI -

New Zealand: SFJ’s Khalistan referendum on India’s radar, former MP Kanwaljit Bakshi says only a ‘tiny and vocal minority’ supporting it

OpIndia Staff -

Mahesh Langa took over ₹28 lakhs from businessman for wife’s birthday party and new office, intimidated him in name of political influence- Details of...

Rajyaguru Bhargav -

US elections: Ballot boxes burned in Oregon and Washington, police recover note reading “Free Gaza”

OpIndia Staff -

As PM Modi slams Delhi & West Bengal for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, data shows other opposition ruled states are among top beneficiaries of...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Minor girl goes missing in Tehri Garhwal, family accuses barber Salman of molesting and forcing her to convert to Islam, angry locals vandalise...

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Amjad and 4 others assaulted minor Hindu Girls in Saharanpur; Dalit youth who tried to rescue them abused with casteist slurs, thrashed

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Third FIR registered against jailed journalist Mahesh Langa in Ahmedabad, now charged with defrauding businessman of Rs 28 lakh

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com