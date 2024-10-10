On Thursday, 10th October, the Chamoli Police in Uttarakhand arrested a Muslim individual working as a barber in Therali for raping a minor girl and making a video of it. The incident took place in February this year, however, it came to the fore only after a video went viral over social media prompting the parents of the victim to file a police complaint on 8th October.

Police after the arrest conducted a flag march in the city and appealed to the people to maintain peace and order.

Uttarakhand: A Muslim youth working as a barber in Tharali befriended a minor Hindu girl on Instagram and made the video viral after raping her. Tharali police station arrested the accused youth on Wednesday and sent him to jail. The police and LIU are on high alert, and a large… pic.twitter.com/8MM4sTpbWV — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2024

As per the reports, the accused had befriended the victim on social media and began talking to her. On 16th February, the accused Muslim called the girl into his shop and intoxicated her with some substance that made her feel unconscious. The accused then raped the girl and recorded her video. When the girl gained consciousness, the accused threatened the victim using a knife to keep her mouth shut.

Later the girl blocked the contact of the accused after which the latter began calling the mother and brother of the victim. He continued to threaten the victim, however, later he made her video viral.

The parents of the girl then filed a police complaint on 8th October and the police eventually identified the accused and arrested him on Thursday, 10th October. The accused was produced in the court of Special Sessions Judge Bindhyachal Singh where he was sent to jail on the orders of the court.

Further probe in the given case is underway.

The incident has created tension in the area, and locals blocked the road chanting protests, demanding action. As a result, heavy police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Te police staged a flag march, and appealed to the people to maintain peace.