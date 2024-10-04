Earlier yesterday, Islamists of several hues had a meltdown over Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati’s remarks in a public event held on September 29 at Hindi Bhavan in Lohia Nagar, Ghaziabad. X, formerly known as Twitter, was replete with posts of a viral video of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, with Islamists accusing him of committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad, an accusation levelled against him in the past as well.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News, a far-left propaganda portal that often shields Islamists, appeared all worked-up when he shared a video of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati with a sensational claim that the Dasna Temple chief abbot had targeted Prophet Muhammad.

One more derogatory and hateful speech by UP Priest Yati Narasinghanand targeting Islam and Prophet Mohammad. In his recent speech, he says "If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Mohammad".

“One more derogatory and hateful speech by UP Priest Yati Narasinghanand targeting Islam and Prophet Mohammad,” Zubair tweeted, claiming that Narsinghanand was calling for burning the effigies of the Islamic Prophet. Ironically, Zubair, who champions himself as a ‘fact-checker’ committed to exposing “hate mongers”, has so far maintained a deafening silence on disparaging remarks made against Sanatana Dharma by Congress and DMK leaders.

Before long, other IT cell warriors who routinely share provocative posts, including tweets mocking Hinduism, were also outraged over what they claimed was an ‘unpardonable sin’ committed by Yati Narsighanand Saraswati. Posting inflammatory posts designed to whip up a communal frenzy against Narsinghanand, they claimed that he had spoken against the honour of their beloved prophet and that the police should jail him for committing the “gustakhi” (audacity).

Samiullah Khan, an Islamist crackpot who almost always remains on the boil, has been constantly posting provocative tweets calling for action against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Others too, pulled in to target Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and call for action against him.

An X user, seemingly an Indian, tagged official foreign ministry handles of the Gulf countries, including Turkey, UAE, Qatar, Maldives, and even Iranian despot Khamenei, exhorting to stop trading with India over allegations of blasphemy against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.

Hours after Islamists targeted Yati Narsinghanand over his viral video, an FIR was filed against him under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a police officer at Sihani Gate police station named Trivendra Singh, for hurting religious sentiments.

What Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said

While speaking at the event, Saraswati said,”…Even thousands of years since Ravan committed a small mistake, we burn his effigy. But until now, such criminals have taken birth that Ravan’s existence would fail in front of them. I want to exhort all Hindus from this stage if you want to burn an effigy, burn the effigy of Mohammad.”

Yati Narsinghanand’s controversial past and an assassination attempt against him

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Islamists have targeted Narsinghanand for his remarks. In 2022, Narsinghanand was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against him for making derogatory remarks against women. Islamists had then alleged that he had called for the genocide of Muslims during an event called ‘Dharma Sansad’ where he had called upon Hindus to keep sharper weapons in self-defence against the looming threats posed by Islamists.

The near-constant barrage of online attacks by Islamists against Yati Narsinghanand came to a head in 2021 when Delhi Police foiled an assassination bid to kill him. Mohd. Dar, a JeM terrorist was arrested by the police and one .30 bore pistol along with two magazines and 15 live rounds were recovered from him. His belonging also included a Bhagwa kurta, a Kalava, a Mala and a Chandan-tika. The recovery of overtly Hindu symbols highlighted the modus operandi employed by Mumbai 26/11 terrorists who carried Hindu paraphernalia on their suicide mission to pin the blame of the attack on Hindus and in the process, promote the “Hindu terror” bogey, a fabrication that was conjured up by the UPA government to shield Islamic extremism.