On 14th November, the Federal Bureau of Investigation detained the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, in California, United States. Anmol reportedly fled India using fake documents. He is wanted in India for multiple crimes, and his name has also come up in the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his capture. While the US State Department has refrained from commenting on the matter, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is working to expedite his extradition to India.

Anmol Bishnoi’s fake passport under the name ‘Bhanu’

According to media reports, Anmol fled to the United States on 15th May 2022. He used forged documents and a passport issued under the alias “Bhanu.” A discrepancy in his paperwork was flagged by US authorities, leading to his detention in California. On 15th November, the CBI held a 45-minute meeting with FBI officials and presented evidence against Anmol, hoping to strengthen the case for his extradition.

CBI links Anmol Bishnoi to high-profile crimes in India

During the meeting, the CBI reportedly shared records of multiple cases against Anmol, including his role in the murder of Baba Siddique and a firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai. These cases are part of a broader investigation into the organised criminal operations of the Bishnoi gang.

The US State Department, including spokesperson Matthew Miller, has, however, remained tight-lipped on the matter and declined to comment on the progress of his extradition.

During a press briefing, Miller was asked about Anmol. A reporter asked, “An Indian citizen, Anmol Bishnoi, was detained in California by the US immigration department last week. Media reports suggest that FBI officials and Indian security officials have discussed the possibility of deporting him. I’m wondering if you have anything to add to this report or verify this report.” In reply, Miller said, “No, the only thing I would add to it is that it would be appropriate – if anyone is going to comment on such a report, it would be the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, not the State Department.”

NIA’s Rs 10 lakh bounty and Bishnoi’s long criminal record

The NIA had declared a Rs 10 lakh reward for Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest in October 2024. He is wanted in two NIA-registered cases from 2022, for which chargesheets have already been filed. Rajasthan Police recently revealed that Anmol faces a total of 31 criminal cases, 22 of them registered in Rajasthan alone.

Anmol Bishnoi has been on the radar for years, with a Red Corner Notice issued against him on 6th December 2022. He was last seen in 2023 at a wedding in California. According to Delhi Police, despite being overseas, Anmol has been managing the Bishnoi gang’s criminal operations, including extortion and murders.