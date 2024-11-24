On 23rd November, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a joint team comprising the district administration, municipal corporation, and police demolished a boundary wall and other illegal structures erected on a property valued at approximately Rs 100 crores. Reportedly, the encroachment was done by land mafia on land worth 100 crores, belonging to Shri Ram Janaki Temple Trust in Taraganj Kota Lashkar of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The encroachers had built boundary walls and other structures there.

The demolition of the illegal structures was ordered after an inspection conducted by District Collector Ruchika Chauhan on 18th November, who found the boundary walls to be illegal as they were erected on the Temple Trust’s land. Directives were issued to register a case against those responsible for the encroachment and initiate a demolition drive to remove it.

Statement by Gwalior’s Collector office

The Collector’s office of Gwalior, under Ruchika Chauhan, confirmed a significant action against encroachment on Shri Ram Janaki Temple Trust’s 8.75 bighas of government land in Taraganj, worth Rs 100 crores. Following her inspection on 18th November, Chauhan directed the registration of a case and removal of the illegal boundary wall built by Manoharlal Bhalla, who intended to sell plots fraudulently.

In a social media post on Facebook, the Collector’s office stated, “The swift action by the administration has not only reclaimed valuable government land but also protected innocent buyers from falling prey to fraudulent activities.” Chauhan further instructed all SDMs to secure temple-related properties and prioritise the removal of encroachments.

Land mafia planned to sell plots

According to media reports, SDM Lashkar Narendra Babu Yadav led the operation. He revealed that a person named Manoharlal Bhalla was behind the construction of the illegal boundary wall and that he planned to sell plots from the encroached land. Yadav said, “The swift action by the district administration not only recovered the valuable government land but also prevented innocent buyers from falling prey to this fraudulent scheme.”

Senior officials, including Tehsildar Gwalior Shivdutt Katare, Nayab Tehsildar Dr Ramashankar Singh, municipal corporation anti-encroachment officer Shakeshav Singh Chauhan, and SHO Vipendra Singh Chauhan, were present at the scene along with regional revenue officials, patwaris, and municipal anti-encroachment staff to ensure the demolition drive ran smoothly. Police were called to maintain law and order.