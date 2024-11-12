Many controversies have arisen as a result of the comments uttered during the Muslim conference protesting the Waqf Amendment Bill that was held at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital, Delhi. The government was even asked to express gratitude to the Muslim community at the gathering of Muslim scholars and others from different parts of the nation, which included the head and other officials of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

According to former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, it was a favour by the Muslim community that the border of Pakistan only limited to Lahore otherwise it would have been expanded as far as Lucknow. He also referred to the bill as the greatest assault on Waqf. Mohammad Adeeb, referring to having completed nearly eighty years of his life and moving around in political circles for more than fifty years, claimed, “Today we are living like criminals in our area. Now, we have even become traitors. We have seen such people who were with us and then left us to fate to build their lives in politics. We were blamed for those who went to Pakistan.”

He then added, “We believe that those who went to Pakistan made their lives, but we shared our blood, we refused and rejected Jinnah. We did not believe in Liaquat Ali Khan, we believed in Nehru, Gandhi and Maulana Azad. We Muslims did not go with Jinnah, the government should accept this favour of ours. Otherwise, Pakistan would not have been made till Lahore but till Lucknow.”

He alleged that Pakistan remained small because of Muslims yet the current government has been punishing and oppressing them. “Of all the attacks on us so far, the biggest attack is on our status. We endured riots and bulldozers were run on our houses, but we (some of us) did not speak because our homes were safe and we lived for ourselves,” he remarked.

Mohammad Adeeb invoked the old days and remarked, “Today we have nothing left. You people are our strength. The biggest problem we have faced is that we no longer have any status. When we were studying in Aligarh, the political parties used to say that the miyan (Muslims) might get angry,” indicating how the political class of the time was in constant fear of losing the Muslim vote bank and hence never took any action which could upset them.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) President Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and General Secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi, Secretary Muhammad Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani were also present on the stage along with Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Samajwadi Party leader and MP from Rampur Maulana Mohibbullah Nadvi and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Syed Naseer Hussain.

On 28th July, the central government proposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. However, it was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) due to the objection from the opposition parties. Waqf boards now have the jurisdiction to declare any property “waqf property.” The law seeks to limit their authority. It also recommends including Muslim women and non-Muslims to state Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council.