A horrifying incident has come to light at Sonamukhi Rural Hospital in Bankura, West Bengal, where a stray dog allegedly carried off a premature baby born to a woman who had come to the hospital for delivery. The incident took place on 18th November. The woman is reportedly one Priya Roy from the village of Kochdihi.

She reportedly delivered a six-month-old baby in the washroom of the hospital while waiting to be admitted. The newborn baby was then carried away by a dog that was roaming on the premises. Despite efforts to chase the dog, the baby could not be retrieved.

Reportedly, Priya was rushed to the hospital with severe stomach pain. She was directed to collect a urine sample. As she entered the washroom, she unexpectedly delivered the premature baby on the floor. Family members alleged that they immediately approached the hospital staff seeking help, but the staff were slow to respond.

Accusing the hospital staff of negligence, the family stated that no one attended to Priya despite their repeated requests for assistance. The baby was left unattended in the washroom as requests were being made to attend to Priya. By the time family members returned to check, they found the baby missing. Soon after, they spotted a stray dog carrying the baby away.

Shockingly, onlookers confirmed that stray dogs were present within the hospital compound even after the incident.

Hospital authorities initiate probe

The hospital authorities swung into action soon after receiving information about the incident. Deputy CMOH of Bishnupur Health District, Minakshi Maity, claimed in a statement that preliminary findings suggested discrepancies in the family’s allegations, including the gestational age of the pregnancy. She further claimed that a photo provided by the family to support their claim was “fabricated”. However, Priya insisted that she was six months pregnant and refuted the claims of incorrect medical records by local health workers.

Police initiated probe

There was an altercation between the family and the hospital staff, after which police from Sonamukhi Police Station visited to investigate the matter. Representatives from the Bishnupur Health District, including two deputy CMOHs, conducted an on-site investigation, gathering evidence and interviewing staff.

BJP called out Mamata Banerjee-led government

Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya, shared a post stating the ordeal of the victim how stray dog allegedly took away a premature baby. Calling the incident appalling and heartbreaking, Malviya criticised the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, for failing to provide decent medical facilities.

A horrifying incident has emerged from Sonamukhi, West Bengal.



Under the so-called ‘world-class’ leadership of Health Minister Mamata Banerjee, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth in a toilet, after enduring prolonged labor pain, without receiving any medical attention.… pic.twitter.com/tCIpEPic6J — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 19, 2024

He wrote, “A horrifying incident has emerged from Sonamukhi, West Bengal. Under the so-called ‘world-class’ leadership of Health Minister Mamata Banerjee, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth in a toilet after enduring prolonged labour pain, without receiving any medical attention. Tragically, following the delivery, a dog—roaming freely within the premises, where cats and dogs move unchecked—snatched the newborn and ran away with it. Appalling and heartbreaking.”