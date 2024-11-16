Ahead of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls, BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo alleged that the Jharkhand Government’s special branch provided documents and ID proofs to infiltrators and the interests of tribals at Santhal Pargana have been encroached.

Pratul Shah Deo said, “In this election, Santhal Pargana is very important. The manner in which the State Government’s special branch provided documents and ID proofs to infiltrators, they themselves admitted in a letter from June 2023 that infiltrators are provided accommodation in Madrasas and their ID documents are made. So, the encroachment into the interests of tribals here is the biggest issue.”

He further claimed that the INDIA bloc would snatch the rights of tribals if they come to power.

“Now, the Congress’ Jharkhand in charge, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that they would provide cylinders to infiltrators at Rs 450…This is treason. It clearly shows that they would snatch away the rights of Jharkhandis and tribals, and give the same to infiltrators,” he further said.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in the Dumka Assembly Constituency, where he lashed out at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress for allegedly misleading the tribal community and protecting infiltrators.

Speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Shah assured the tribal population that they would not be affected by its implementation. He said, “JMM and Congress are spreading rumours in Jharkhand that if UCC comes, tribals will face problems. Tribal brothers and sisters, don’t worry, you will not be included in UCC. You will not face any problem due to UCC.

Shah accused the JMM and Congress of protecting infiltrators, which he claimed has led to a decline in tribal land and population. He said, “Once you form the BJP government in Jharkhand, we will work to throw out every single infiltrator from here.”

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections concluded on November 13, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state’s 81 seats.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting will be held on November 23.

