Brampton, Canada: Thousands gather in a solidarity rally for Hindu community after attack on Hindu Sabha temple by Khalistani supporters

ANI
Solidarity rally by Hindus in Brampton, Canada, images via X
 Over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada on Monday evening (local time) to protest against the repeated attacks on Hindu temples in the country, a day after the temple was attacked by Khalistani extremists. The organizers of the solidarity rally pressed Canadian politicians and law enforcement agencies not to give further support to Khalistanis.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) shared the details on social media platform X.

The CoHNA highlighted the multiple attacks on Hindu temples across Canada during the Diwali weekend and called to stop the “Hinduphobia” in the country.

“Over a thousand #CanadianHindus have gathered in Brampton to protest against the increasingly brazen attacks on Hindu Temples,” the post read.

“Yesterday, during the sacred #Diwali weekend, Canadian Hindu temples, coast to coast, came under attack. We ask Canada to stop this #Hinduphobia now!” it added.

On Sunday, an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple witnessed a “violent disruption” in Brampton, near Toronto.
Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the “deliberate attack” and said that “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats were appalling and New Delhi expects Canadian authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law,” PM Modi said on X.

The strong statement by PM Modi came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario yesterday.

“We call on the Government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted. We remain deeply concerned about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding violence in Brampton.

“The outreach of our Consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens alike will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence,” he added.

India has been repeatedly expressing its deep concern about extremism and the culture of violence and anti-India activities in Canada and has sought action against these activities.

The Indian High Commission in Canada condemned the “violent disruption” by ‘anti-India’ elements outside a consular camp. The high commission also said that any further events will be organised “contingent on security arrangements” made by the local authorities.

There has been a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance in Canada.


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

