In a significant development for cross-border travel, the Central government has designated the Darranga land check post in Assam’s Tamulpur district as an official Immigration Check Post.

This designation allows for the entry into and exit from India for all classes of passengers with valid travel documents, following sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950. The decision is expected to facilitate smoother immigration processes in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a notification issued on Friday.

Additionally, effective November 1, 2024, the Chief Immigration Officer of the Bureau of Immigration will serve as the ‘Civil Authority’ for the Darranga Land Immigration Check Post, under the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948. This appointment aims to streamline immigration processes and enhance border management in the region.

“In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Darranga Land Check Post of Tamulpur District of Assam State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers,” reads the notification.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints the Chief Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration as the ‘Civil Authority’ for said Order for the Darranga Land Immigration Check Post located at Tamulpur District of Assam State with effect from November 1, 2024,” it further added.

The Darranga land check post plays a crucial role in facilitating cross-border travel between India and neighbouring countries. Historically significant due to its proximity to the international border, the checkpost has been an important transit point for both trade and movement of people.

Assam shares borders with several countries, including Bhutan and Bangladesh, making the Darranga Check Post vital for regional connectivity and economic interactions. The area has seen increased traffic due to trade agreements and cultural exchanges, necessitating the establishment of a formal immigration checkpoint.

The designation of Darranga as an authorized Immigration Check Post is part of the Indian government’s broader strategy to enhance border security, regulate immigration, and improve infrastructure at key transit points. This move is expected to streamline the processing of travellers and promote economic activities in the region, ultimately contributing to the local economy and strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.

