Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) with the aim of helping the underprivileged. However, serious allegations have emerged that rice distributed under the scheme and the Chhattisgarh government’s Annapurna Scheme is being misused by Christian missionaries.

How missionaries are making money

According to media reports, missionaries have initiated a scheme called the “one handful of rice plan”, under which they collect rice from poor families. Each family member donates one handful of rice daily to the missionaries, which is then gathered in large quantities and sold in the open market at Rs 25-30 per kg. This practice is estimated to generate an annual income of over Rs 100 crore for the missionaries.

Notably, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) 2019 imposed strict restrictions on foreign funding for missionaries, making it difficult for them to engage in conversion activities in India. To fund their illicit plans to convert innocent and naïve Hindus, the missionaries have reportedly adopted this unique model of rice collection. It enables them to pay religious propagators and fund other facilities in villages.

Critical situation in Jashpur and other districts

Reports suggest Jashpur is among the most affected districts, witnessing a sharp increase in the Christian population. According to available statistics, 1.89 lakh people identified as Christians in 2011. As per recent estimates, the number, which accounted for 22.5% of the population in 2011, has risen to 35%, surpassing 3 lakh. In response to an RTI in March 2024, it was revealed that only 210 individuals had legally converted to Christianity. The population of Chhattisgarh is 3.05 crore, with approximately 2.5 crore people benefiting from government ration schemes.

Notably, Chhattisgarh provides 35 kg of rice monthly to families of four under schemes implemented by the central and state governments to combat hunger and poverty. However, the misuse of government rice is creating new societal challenges.

Former Bajrang Dal president Nitin Rai stated that missionaries conduct conversions through healing meetings. Apart from Jashpur, Christian missionaries have reportedly generated Rs 50-55 crore annually using the same “rice scheme” to collect rice and sell it in the open market in districts including Ambikapur, Raigarh and Balrampur.

Judicial advisor to Kalyan Ashram, Satyendra Tiwari, noted that missionaries now receive foreign funding only for schools and hospitals. Consequently, government-provided rice has become a crucial financial resource for them. Kalyan Ashram is an anti-conversion activist group.

Government’s reaction

Chhattisgarh’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Dayal Das Baghel, addressed the issue, stating, “The central government is providing grains for the poor. If some individuals are misusing it for conversions, it is a serious matter. We will investigate the entire case.” He assured strict action against those responsible.

How conversions are being organised

Media reports claim rice is collected during healing meetings and religious programmes organised by missionaries. The collected rice is then used to support individuals and encourage conversions. In 2020, ten individuals were apprehended and revealed details of the “one handful of rice” scheme in Samarbahar village of Jashpur. Similar admissions were made by individuals arrested in January 2024 in Jurgum village of Jashpur.

The misuse of government-distributed rice in the state poses a dual threat. Firstly, it undermines the purpose of ensuring food security for the poor, and secondly, it disrupts law and order in the state. Immediate action is essential to prevent further societal inequality and tension. The government must address this issue with utmost seriousness.